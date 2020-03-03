River Valley Community College closed its three campuses today because of an indirect link one of its instructors has to a person being tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
A news release on the college's website states the campuses — in Keene, Lebanon and Claremont — closed as a matter of caution as it consults with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The college says the instructor was at the Claremont campus and there was no exposure at the Keene campus, which is housed at Keene State College.
"We have consulted with the Division of Public Health Services who determined there is not a reason to be concerned at this time," the release states.
Shannon Reid, spokeswoman for the Community College System of New Hampshire, said the River Valley employee was in contact with someone at least two people removed from the person being tested, who is not part of the college community.
The employee will remain off campus for 14 days — the length of time needed for COVID-19 symptoms to present — or upon earlier determination by the state's health department that there is no risk.
Reid added the college's campuses should be open Wednesday.
At Keene State, President Melinda Treadwell announced in an email to students Tuesday that all college-sponsored trips to countries deemed a travel advisory level 3 or 4 by the U.S. government will be canceled.
The college will also require any student, staff or faculty member traveling internationally to submit their plans to officials. Treadwell said the information will remain confidential, "and will be used only to provide more specific health-related information to travelers as updates are obtained."