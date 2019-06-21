On June 12, the Red Sox sat an even 34-34.
An inconsistent ballclub that yo-yo’d their way to a .500 mark through the first 11 weeks of the season, the Sox hadn’t won a series against a team with a winning record since May 1. There were flashes, but little to inspire confidence that’d morph into the team that ran the gauntlet in 2018.
Alex Cora had the same simple goal for almost a month: Get to five games under .500. For weeks, they were unable to do it.
With the trade deadline a little over a month away, somehow, Dave Dombrowski needed to consider the idea of selling. Saddled with MLB’s highest payroll, the Sox had plenty of desirable rentals in the final years of their deals — Rick Porcello, Mitch Moreland, Steve Pearce — that could have been used to replenish one of the league’s leanest farm systems.
But in the week and a half since, the Red Sox have proven they’re worth investing in instead.
Alex Cora’s club caught fire for the first time this season, playing sound baseball and winning seven of their last eight, but beyond that, they’ve shown a resilience that was lacking through a leisurely start. The Sox are getting their swagger back.
It really began with one of the season’s most improbable wins, a 7-6 thriller over the Texas Rangers last Thursday. After David Price was tagged for six runs and only able to record four outs, the bullpen miraculously spun 7 2/3 shutout innings, and the Sox stole a game they had no business winning.
“We found a way to win today instead of finding a way to lose,” Cora said afterwards.
That’s been the case in the days since, too.
From there the Sox went to Baltimore, where they drubbed the Orioles in the first two games, before stealing another one in the series finale. After slovenly defense gave Baltimore a late lead, Marco Hernandez belted a game-tying homer in the ninth, and the Sox exploded for five runs the 10th to notch an extra-inning win.
In a matter of minutes, the Sox had flipped a bad loss into a good win and completed their sweep. They battled back.
Then the real measuring stick arrived.
Boston would get a chance to prove that this was no fluke against elite competition, as they flew to Minnesota for a date with the AL-best Twins. After Rick Porcello threw a gem in the opener, the Sox dropped an 17-inning affair, burning the entire bullpen in the process.
No bother. They showed up the next day, beat the Twins by five runs, and finally looked dominant against a winning team. There were no excuses. No quit. The Sox had taken a road series against the hottest team outside of Los Angeles.
“They’ve got forty-whatever wins, and the best record in the American League,” Cora told reporters in Minnesota. “We came here and (Tuesday) we played a great game, we bounced back (after the 17 inning loss).
“They have a good team but we do, too,” Cora added. “We’re playing a lot better lately. Now we go home. We know we’ve got to play better at home. That’s the next step, the next challenge. We’ve got six games, so go over there and start dominating at Fenway.”
The Sox certainly have their holes — hello, bullpen help — but over the past week, they’ve proven they’re a team worthy of filling them as the trade winds begin to blow.