Over a seven-year period ending in 2022, New Hampshire lost up to $729 million by reducing state business taxes — money that could have been used to offset increases in property taxes or boost spending on public services.
That finding was in a report released this week by the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute, an independent, nonprofit research organization based in Concord.
State lawmakers have cut New Hampshire's Business Profits Tax and Business Enterprise Tax in recent years based in part on the argument that such reductions boost the economy and increase state revenue.
The report runs counter to the conservative "supply-side economics" theory that tax cuts spur businesses to grow, resulting in them paying more in taxes even when tax rates are reduced.
Others assert taxes are justified only to support core government functions and should be kept as low as possible.
Starting in 2016, the BPT and BET taxes were incrementally lowered, dropping from 8.5 percent to 7.5 percent and 0.75 percent to 0.55 percent, respectively, by this year.
The BPT taxes corporate income, while the BET is based largely on compensation paid to employees as well as interest and dividends paid by businesses.
The report found state business tax revenue has increased, but that this growth does not appear to have been spurred by tax rate reductions. Instead, the report attributes the rise to growth in corporate profits among other factors.
“Policies targeted at supporting individuals and families with low and moderate incomes likely have a more significant positive effect on economic growth than reducing taxes on corporate profits,” the report states.
N.H. Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, whose family runs a car dealership company based in Swanzey, said this finding is in line with his thinking on corporate taxation.
“I think the marginal rate of the Business Profits Tax isn’t what’s affecting New Hampshire’s economy,” he said.
What is affecting the economy, according to Fenton, are “parents who can’t find a place to live, can’t afford child care.”
“The businesses who are getting the benefit from the cuts are these massive corporations, not the small businesses.”
The report seems to agree with Fenton’s assessment.
“The businesses paying the most in state-level corporate taxes are typically large multi-state and multi-national entities, and may be less likely to reinvest the revenue from a state tax reduction specifically into the particular state that enacted the tax reduction,” the report states.
In 2020, for example, 38 percent of New Hampshire's business profits taxes, or $200 million, was paid by just 78 companies; 35 percent, or $184 million, was paid by 644 entities; 20 percent, or $104 million, was paid by 3,629 others; 6 percent, or about $32 million, was paid by 8,123 filers — while $2.2 million, or 0.04 percent, was paid by 63,368 entities, according to the report.
Also, by lowering corporate taxes, the state has less money to decrease local property taxes, Fenton said. The state has the seventh highest property tax in the nation, according to the nonprofit Tax Foundation, but it has no overall income tax or sales tax.
Last year, property taxes made up nearly 50 percent of state and local taxes in New Hampshire, according to the Fiscal Policy Institute report.
Sen. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, chairman of the N.H. Senate Ways and Means Committee, said that even with the reduction in business taxes in recent years, tax revenue has greatly exceeded expectations.
This results in “surplus funds,” or money beyond what the state is obligated to spend in its budget.
“We just saw we had $536 million in surplus funds from taxes collected from citizens that the state didn’t need even with a balanced budget,” Lang said. “So does that necessitate spending more, or reducing taxes more?”
Relatively low taxes also may lure new businesses, Lang said.
“When you reduce business taxes, it makes the state look more attractive to businesses looking to move or start up,” he said.
Lang also said the N.H. Legislature has made it a priority to increase state spending on public education, which could help lower property taxes.
“We increased education spending this budget by $167 million,” he said. “The city of Manchester is getting $27 million more in education funding. That’s a 30 percent increase for Manchester. It should end up in lower property taxes.”
Lang also said the report's finding that reductions in business taxes cost the state up to $729 million over a seven-year period is good news.
“I don't think this comes as a surprise to anyone that when you lower state taxes, taxpayers keep more of their own money," he said.
“New Hampshire families expect responsible, fiscally conservative governance from the New Hampshire Legislature, and that approach has worked."
