"When the class of 2021 began their high school journey they joined me as a boisterous, humorous group of freshmen in my classroom. At that time they were a youthful, hard-working diverse group beginning to discover, develop, and pursue their interests. They were resilient and easy-going, taking my short absence due to my journey into parenthood in stride.
"It has been a lot of fun to watch this group grow and become the confident young adults they are now. Returning to my classroom in their senior year has been a truly wonderful experience. This group includes voracious readers, introspective writers, devoted athletes, gifted artists, avid fishermen, savvy techies, car enthusiasts, fashionistas, and future chefs.
"Your smiles, hallway greetings, anecdotes, and laughter will be missed. Never lose your sense of curiosity, humor, or zest for life!"
— Sarah Greene, English teacher
"For better or worse this year’s senior class will always be tied to COVID. It is a testament to their character that this class has been able to be so successful. From canceled proms and athletic seasons at the end of last year to the uncertainty that gripped much of this school year they have handled it all with a maturity that has made us all proud to be associated with them.
"They were not bitter about the things they couldn’t do, but looked for solutions and compromise to do what they could. They have achieved something truly special in a time of daunting challenges."
— Brad Venice, science teacher
"Seeing how these students were mostly all together from kindergarten, they developed their own identity very early on ... They were undaunted by COVID."
— Ericka Kilelee, administrative assistant to the principal and class adviser