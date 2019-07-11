Surgeons operated for a third time on future baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz after unexpected health woes arose more than a month after he survived a Dominican Republic murder try, his wife announced Thursday.
“Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound,” said a statement from Tiffany Ortiz. “David is recovering well and is in good spirits.
“We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during his difficult time.”
Ortiz, 43, was shot once in the back at point-blank range by a lone shooter in what authorities later said was a case of mistaken identity. The gunman was one of 14 suspects arrested by police in the Dominican Republic, where Ortiz was critically wounded on June 9 while sitting in an outdoor cafe.
Dominican doctors performed emergency surgery on Ortiz before the slugger known as Big Papi was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital for a second operation. Ortiz, who lost his gall bladder and part of his intestine in the shooting aftermath, remains in the Boston hospital more than a month after his arrival.
