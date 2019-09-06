LOWELL, Mass. — Red Sox prospect Yusniel Padron-Artiles of Cuba made history in the Short Season Lowell Spinners’ 2-1 postseason victory over the Batavia Muckdogs on Thursday.
The 21-year-old righty struck out 12 straight batters, a record for American professional baseball (minors and majors), per the Lowell Spinners.
Tom Seaver holds the major league record (10 straight).
Padron-Artiles admitted he has never heard of Seaver, a Hall of Famer who pitched in the majors from 1967-1986. That’s excusable. After all, Seaver retired 11 years before Padron-Artilles was born.
Padron-Artiles pitched the final 6 innings in relief. He struck out 14 and allowed just one hit. He punched out the first 12 straight before allowing a single to begin the eighth.
“Ground ball or strikeout, every at-bat is the same thing,” Padron-Artiles said through a translator. “I’m going about it the same way. Next at-bat, next at-bat.”
The Red Sox drafted the 6-foot, 187-pounder out of Miami Dade Community College in the 22nd round in 2018.
He went 7-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 13 games (nine starts) this season for Lowell. He averaged 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Did he ever do something like this before entering professional baseball?
“Eight strikeouts is the most I’ve had (in a row),” he said, noting it happened in Little League.