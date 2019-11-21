BOSTON — The Red Sox on Wednesday added five players — Bobby Dalbec, C.J. Chatham, Kyle Hart, Marcus Wilson and Yoan Aybar —to their major-league roster, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced.
The Sox had until Wednesday’s 8 p.m. deadline to add players to their 40-man roster and protect them from next month’s Rule 5 draft, where they could be taken by other teams. None of those selected to the big-league roster were particularly surprising.
Dalbec, who made 125 starts between Portland and Pawtucket last season, may be the most major league-ready of the five. The 24-year-old infielder, who is the Sox’ No. 2-ranked prospect, led all Sox minor leaguers with 27 homers and 217 total bases in 2019. He also impressed at the recent Premier12 tournament in Japan playing for Team USA.
Dalbec, who made 21 starts at first base last season, could certainly be considered an option at there for the Red Sox next season.
“He’s a really good player and we expect him to be a big part of our future, so we look forward to him being with us again in big-league camp and go from there,” Red Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran said at last week’s GM meetings.