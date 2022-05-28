What do you do when food critical to your child’s earliest stages of development is in limited supply? That’s the dilemma mothers are currently facing as a baby formula shortage plagues retailers across the nation.
Those in the Monadnock Region are no exception, with some families turning to area nonprofits for help.
“Any store that I go into doesn’t have my child’s formula, and he has a sensitive stomach, so I can’t just give him whatever I can find,” said Sara Poirier, 24, of Winchester, who’s a mother of a 2-month-old.
Poirier said she’s scoured shelves in Walmart locations in Keene and Hinsdale, Market Basket in Swanzey, and Target and Price Chopper in Keene to little avail. And when stores do have formula, it’s not always the kind moms are seeking.
“My son is on Enfamil Gentlease or Similac Total Comfort [formula], and it’s just really hard to find that,” Poirier said, adding that she’s been facing these challenges for about a month.
And stores like Price Chopper don’t expect formula to become more readily available until later in the summer, according to Mona Golub, the supermarket chain’s vice president of public relations and consumer and marketing services.
Formula manufacturers are few in the U.S., with Abbott Nutrition dominating the market. In February, Abbott recalled several lots of formula brands including Similac when babies who consumed formula from the company’s factory in Sturgis, Mich., suffered bacterial infections, per the Associated Press.
Now, retailers are seeing the effects, Golub said in an email to the Sentinel on Thursday.
“As the national news has been reporting, production at Abbott’s Sturgis plant is expected to resume, shortly,” Golub said. “When it does, retailers across the U.S. should begin receiving product 6-8 weeks later. Both Mead Johnson and Nestle/Gerber have stated that their plants are at capacity.”
According to Golub, while all Price Chopper locations are limiting formula sales to five units per customer, the chain has seen higher baby formula sales in recent weeks than compared to the same sales period last year.
“It’s the more specialized varieties of formula that are most in demand [or] less in supply than last year, due to the Abbott plant closure and ingredient supply challenges at Mead Johnson and Nestle/Gerber,” Golub said.
U.S. armed forces imported about 70,000 pounds of baby formula from Europe in the last week, though Golub noted Price Chopper isn’t sure what distribution of the shipments will look like nationwide and that the company hasn’t been able to secure any from the imports.
Community action
To find what they need amid this demand, parents like Poirier are visiting local community resources like Feeding Tiny Tummies, a Keene-based organization that aims to combat child food insecurity in schools.
The nonprofit is also on the hunt for formula Monadnock moms can’t find in the southwest part of the Granite State, even if it means visiting other states.
“I was able to get 50 cans of assorted formula in Florida and now I’m in North Carolina,” said the nonprofit’s director Jennifer Dassau. “I do have some that I’m bringing home and I have ordered some that will be there in New Hampshire [this week]. I’m having it shipped out.”
Dassau’s daughter and assistant director of Feeding Tiny Tummies, Shelby Arlen, confirmed Friday about 12 units of liquid formula arrived that morning and will be made available to those in need but doesn’t expect it to last long.
“We [gave] out six or seven cans of formula just [Thursday] morning,” Arlen said.
Dassau said Tuesday she estimates she’s spent about $700 across several states in the Southeast on formula that will be freely available for Cheshire County families. Next week, she’ll be making visits to other New England states to resume her search in addition to looking locally.
“I was able to get two big totes of formula from the New Hampshire Food Bank,” she said. “For us it doesn’t matter how much money you have because it’s about the babies being fed.”
Families wanting formula can call Feeding Tiny Tummies by contacting Dassau or Arlen via the numbers on their website at www.feedingtinytummies.com. While the nonprofit works with many WIC families, Arlen said those requesting formula don’t have to be WIC members.
Beth Daniels, CEO of Southwestern Community Services in Keene, said in an email that her agency visited the New Hampshire WIC Program office in Concord this week to pick up a few cases of baby formula. She welcomed local WIC families seeking relief to visit SCS for any they may need.
In other instances, area individuals are taking it upon themselves to help mothers they see as clients, like Nicki Badger, of Walpole, who owns Brows N Beauty Lounge in Keene. Badger said she tries to buy formula her customers say they’re looking for as they’re getting eyebrow treatments.
She’s purchased formula she’s found in stores like the Shaw’s location in Walpole and said she offers cans to mothers free if they express a need for it. If the cans she buys aren’t taken, she wants to donate them to nonprofits where her hope is they’ll “go to good use.”
“I know nothing about baby formula, [and] I don’t have kids, but I try to be as supportive as possible with women and children,” she said. “If you can’t feed the children, then, Jesus, what have you got?”
Why formula?
While breastfeeding is a natural way for mothers to supply newborns with nutrients, health experts say baby formula is a vital alternative to breast milk in situations of moms who can’t feed for health reasons or if breastfeeding is not an available option for a baby’s caretaker.
Dr. Gerri Rubin of Cheshire Medical Center said in an email the facility aims to promote and encourage breastfeeding as a “baby-friendly” hospital as designated by Baby-Friendly USA but recognizes reasons why some families need formula instead.
“There may have been surgeries interfering with milk production and flow,” Rubin said. “Babies may have medical conditions that interfere with breastfeeding ability. For a variety of psychosocial reasons, some moms may feel formula feeding is best for their family as infant care can be distributed among others in the family unit.”
Poirier said she found it impossible to produce milk despite how much she tried, and that the thought of not having the right formula is “scary.”
If one must receive donated breast milk, Rubin strongly urges people to go through a milk bank where milk can be properly pasteurized.
“The problem with breast milk donated by a friend is … the baby could be exposed to bacteria, viruses and unknown medications from the donor milk,” Rubin said. “Unfortunately, buying pasteurized milk from a recognized milk bank is very expensive.”
Regardless of which a mom or caretaker opts to use, Rubin said that breast milk and formula contain micronutrients like iron, Vitamin E and Vitamin D as well as specific fats crucial to brain and physical development in the first 12 months. Regular milk shouldn’t be used as it contains higher levels of protein, sodium and potassium that put stress on infant kidneys.
She added neither solution should be diluted to extend its age as this can devalue nutrients and cause seizures in infants.
But Rubin said in accordance with the American Academy of Pediatrics that under no circumstances should people choose to make their own formula as is being suggested on social media.
“[Homemade formulas] do not meet the specific requirement of nutrients for babies to grow, be healthy and develop normally,” Rubin said. “It is also recommended not to buy formulas for other countries if they do not follow FDA production standards.”