Here is a list of 120 transfers recorded in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Sullivan counties during the period ending Nov. 25, 2019.
Listed below is the date of the deed and the purchase price, based on real estate transfer tax paid.
This list does not include sales of certain mobile homes, or property dispositions in divorce settlements or trusts.
Acworth
On Lynn Hill Road, Pensco Trust to Jonathan D. and Laura M. Kilroy, Nov. 25, 2019, $30,000.
At 183 Quaker City Road, Richardson Family Trust to Victoria Wuest, one-family residence, Nov. 22, 2019, $289,000.
Alstead
On Pleasant Street, Jerome and Carol Derego to Roger W. Landry, Nov. 22, 2019, $125,000.
On Route 12A, Susan Talcott to David J. and Heidi E. Konesko, Nov. 22, 2019, $46,200.
At 68 Sunset Circle, Adam A. and Denise Howard to Nicholas K. and Stacey F. Parrott, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $218,000.
Antrim
On Smith Road, Winslow House LLC to Alabama Farm LLC, Nov. 18, 2019, $90,000.
At 11 Trillium Trail, Christopher B. and Paige M. Abele to Wayne Sturtevant, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $142,933.
Dylan Beard to Jason Belleau and Christina Rocheleau, Nov. 19, 2019, $256,933.
Bennington
On Bible Hill Road, Robyn A. and Wanda M. Clough to Deborah A. and James R. Paulette, Nov. 25, 2019, $260,000.
Charlestown
At 93 James St., Patricia A. Stuart to Thomas G. Puschaver, Nov. 19, 2019, $169,933.
Chesterfield
At 519 North Shore Road Unit 2, Conrad Yanis and Carol Patten to Jessica Taylor, condominium, Nov. 26, 2019, $183,400.
At 202 Poor Road, Jesse W. Heaney to James T. Finkenstadt and Jessica A. Abelia, one-family residence, Nov. 22, 2019, $216,000.
At 288 Streeter Hill Road, Susan T. Partridge to F.M. and C.I. von Recklinghausen, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $360,000.
Claremont
At 106 Hanover St., Richard Huemme to Marisa J. Tewksbury and Anthony J. Lewis, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $155,000.
At 104 Pleasant St., Jack McClay and Claremont Savings Bank to Georgios K. and Efrosini Makris, restaurant/bar, Nov. 25, 2019, $72,000.
At 2 Spruce Ave., Flare Investments LLC and Claremont Holdings Co. LLC to Kasaan Ventures LLC, two-family residence, Nov. 21, 2019, $50,000.
At 21 Trinity St., Flare Investments LLC and Claremont Holdings Co. LLC to Kasaan Ventures LLC, two-family residence, Nov. 21, 2019, $50,000.
At 25 Trinity St., Flare Investments LLC and Claremont Holdings Co. LLC to Kasaan Ventures LLC, two-family residence, Nov. 21, 2019, $50,000.
At 334 Twistback Road, Twin Pines Construction to Robert L. and Mary P. Tellor, one-family residence, Nov. 19, 2019, $160,000.
At 16 West Pleasant St., Judith A. Freeman to N.H. Housing Finance Administration, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $44,000.
At 42 West Terrace St., Gary M. Coolidge to Amy L. Cotterill-Toth, one-family residence, Nov. 19, 2019, $162,533.
At 38 Washington St., Flare Investments LLC and Claremont Holdings Co. LLC to Kasaan Ventures LLC, three-family residence, Nov. 21, 2019, $50,000.
At 86 Windy Hill Road, James R. and Deborah A. Paulette to John M. Davis, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $273,933.
Willard Estate and Noel E. Powers to Michael Satzow Real Estate Trust, Nov. 26, 2019, $69,000.
Dublin
At 571 Main St., Lewis G. Webber to Fannie Mae, 2-5 family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $203,000.
Fitzwilliam
At 10 Castle Court, Jeffrey S. Nevins to Patricia Parent, one-family residence, Nov. 19, 2019, $20,000.
On Lower Troy Road, Phillip Terranova Estate and Concetta T. Risilia to Tessa V. Day, Nov. 19, 2019, $165,000.
At 308 Route 119, Chimera REO to AMJA Realty LLC, 2-5 family residence, Nov. 19, 2019, $35,533.
At 8 Woodland Court, Robert Anderson to Heidi J. Dubuque, one-family residence, Nov. 19, 2019, $30,000.
Harry and Clare M. Fleming to David W. Brossi, Nov. 22, 2019, $425,000.
Gilsum
At 644 Route 10, June A. Busch Estate and Mark F. Busch to Ronald F. McLay and Lilia S. Hall, one-family residence, Nov. 26, 2019, $185,000.
Greenfield
At 596 Slip Road, Donald J. Haney to Kirk D. and Renee M. Palladino, one-family residence, Nov. 22, 2019, $290,000.
Beverley Belmore to Paul Scott, Nov. 26, 2019, $45,000.
Hancock
On Forest Road, Wayne J. and Ethel M. Piotrowski to Robert and Wendy A. Wilfand, Nov. 21, 2019, $390,000.
At 99 North Road, Perkins Real Estate Trust to Elmer Ellsworth-Lake and Mary K. Morgan-Lake, one-family residence, Nov. 19, 2019, $385,000.
Harrisville
On Nelson Road, John R. and Carol C. Hoogstrate to Debra Hoffman-Page and Phillip I. Roberts, Nov. 25, 2019, $525,000.
Hillsboro
At 305 Bear Hill Road, Cynthia H. Thorbun to Dana R. Clow and Anita G. Mohan, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $440,000.
At 361 Bog Road, Richard P. and Norma C. Martin to Geoffrey A. and Rachael E. Band, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $159,533.
At 28 Myrtle St., Irving Cable to Wilmington Trust, multi-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $102,827.
At 38 Old Driftway, Stefanie and Benjamin D. Nichols to Matthew Weymouth, one-family residence, Nov. 21, 2019, $239,000.
At 11 Tuttle Lane, Bennett Properties LLC to Lori Sousa, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $239,000.
Barbara Brady Limited Trust and Michael T. Brady to Michelle Garside, Nov. 22, 2019, $83,000.
Hinsdale
At 376 Chesterfield Road, Matthew J. McNulty to David A. and Amy K. Vittum, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $195,000.
At 124 Montiero Drive, Terrell C. and Janice M. Wooding to Ryan Lawson and Stefanie Bond, mobile home, Nov. 22, 2019, $133,000.
On Old Chesterfield Road, Frederick J. Conroy to Fineline Homes Inc., Nov. 25, 2019, $25,000.
Jaffrey
At 5 Ellison St., Marie B. Caissie and James K. Van Campen to Cheryl L. Adams, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $320,000.
On Ingalls Road, Derek Shea to Kyle and Montana Dupuis, Nov. 19, 2019, $60,000.
On Main Street, Redmond Family Trust and Michael D. Redmon to Greylock Properties LLC, Nov. 19, 2019, $103,000.
At 144 Mountain Road, Kevin L. and Barbara Alix to Daniel M. and Hilary A. Bemis, one-family residence, Nov. 26, 2019, $247,000.
At 279 Mountain Road, Carolyn C. Howard Trust to Jacob C. and Mary E. Halbrooks, mixed use, Nov. 18, 2019, $630,000.
On Point Road, Janet Ingling Jackson Real Estate Trust to Stephanie Plent and Williams Denman, Nov. 25, 2019, $540,000.
At 28 River St., Michael M. Dowd to Luigi R. Guarino, two-family residence, Nov. 26, 2019, $162,000.
At 4 Saint Jean St., Harry M. and Gretel B. McDaniel to Paul J. Hodgman, one-family residence, Nov. 26, 2019, $200,000.
Keene
At 81 Ashuelot St., Gerald L. Davis Real Estate Trust to Dana and Helena Coburn, one-family residence, Nov. 26, 2019, $183,000.
At 19 Base Hill Road, C.I. von Recklinghausen to Rita L. and Edward J. Grueter, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $315,000.
At 15 Crescent St., Greg E. and Kelly A. Mellinger to Beverly A. Martin, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $165,000.
At 190 Elm St., William R. Slammon and Kristina N. McElhinney to Matthew Sebert, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $182,000.
At 36 Evans Circle, GFA Federal Credit Unit to Sibley Homes LLC, one-family residence, Nov. 19, 2019, $117,000.
At 19 Gilbo Ave., Penny Lane Realty LLC to ANRW LLC, community use, Nov. 19, 2019, $300,000.
At 130 Hastings Ave., Craig Faulkner to Kati N. and Jacobus J. Stark, one-family residence, Nov. 26, 2019, $214,533.
At 352 Pearl St., James M. Supry Estate and Chesterine A. Supry to David R. and Laurel R. Whippie, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $159,933.
At 9 Shady Lane, Christopher A. and Jessica H. Nichols to Alan V. and Catherine J. Mooney, one-family residence, Nov. 22, 2019, $225,000.
At 65 Sullivan St., Jessica E. Cifuentes and Fannie Mae to Asher Construction LLC, one-family residence, Nov. 26, 2019, $28,600.
At 7 Surry Hill Drive, Steven J. and Pamela M. Chabot to Deborah Decicco, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $255,000.
Langdon
On Chandler Road, Barbara A. and Darrin Dibernardo to James Momaney and Denise Roentsch, Nov. 19, 2019, $130,000.
Lempster
Gary A. and Suzette A. Kizilski to Annie H. Davis, Nov. 21, 2019, $169,000.
Marlborough
At 73 Terrace St., Ann F. McKinney Real Estate Trust to Patrick W. Lyons, one-family residence, Nov. 20, 2019, $195,000.
Nelson
On Apple Hill Road, Arthur L. Pam to William R. Slammon and Kristina N. McElhinney, Nov. 25, 2019, $375,000.
On Old Stoddard Road, Marc F. and Rebecca A. DiGirolomo to Douglas M. Omatick and Jody Edmiston, Nov. 22, 2019, $286,533.
Scott Behan to Anthony Hebert, Nov. 19, 2019, $75,000.
Peterborough
At 91 Burke Road, Ellsworth E. Lake to Debra J. Selens-Hirbour and Scot M. Hirbour, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $279,933.
At 50B Steele Road, Unit 1C, David E. Essex to Jean L. Foster, condominium, Nov. 21, 2019, $233,000.
At 174 Taylor Road, Taylor and Amanda Woodward to Dan Grosz, one-family residence, Nov. 22, 2019, $300,000.
At 10 Westridge Drive, Unit 10, Samantha C. Nadeau and Chad J. Young to Heidi L. Blanchette and Aden E. Blanchette, condominium, Nov. 26, 2019, $150,000.
At 22 Westridge Drive, Unit 22, David W. Faatz to Thomas E. Rousseau, condominium, Nov. 22, 2019, $195,000.
Richmond
At 827 Old Homestead Highway, Robert J. and Laurie A. O’Brien to Ryan and Heather Firmin, one-family residence, Nov. 26, 2019, $245,000.
Rindge
At 95 Loop Road, William Morse to Frederick A. and Sharon L. Stacy, one-family residence, Nov. 26, 2019, $252,000.
At 294 Middle Winchendon Road, Dona Lafortune to Ronnie G. and Vanessa Smith, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $245,000.
At 32 Monomonac Terrace, Gerald R. Gerbrands to Gary R. and Susanne V. Wolpert, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $189,000.
On Old Ashburnham Road, Alfred G. Pennino to Punkin Hill LLC, Nov. 22, 2019, $335,000.
Stoddard
On Route 123, Thaddeus C. Chotain to Gregory J. and Jennifer L. Alexander, Nov. 21, 2019, $44,000.
At 59 Stoddard Point Way, David Silvestri to Jessica Curran-Thompson, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $200,000.
Sullivan
At 159 Apple Hill Road, Bruce H. Merrill to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $195,200.
At 382 Gilsum Road, Scott E. Lake and Susan J. Loeschorn-Lake to Kevin K. Lash-Wheeler, one-family residence, Nov. 22, 2019, $199,000.
Surry
At 50 Wilbur Road, Alotek LLC to Scott D. and Andrea Greene, residential open land, Nov. 18, 2019, $376,533.
Swanzey
At 22 Aylward Ave., Robert S. Austin to Alicia J. Curtis-Blanchard, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $50,000.
At 87 Bellview Drive, Edward H. and Susan M. Kaufmann to John A. and Shirley D. French, one-family residence, Nov. 19, 2019, $229,000.
At 30 California St., Dakota S. Boucher and Rachel A. O’Leary to Samuel I. Paul, one-family residence, Nov. 22, 2019, $130,000.
On Centerview Drive, Samuel H. Deyoung Estate and Deborah G. Diehl to William G. Shepard, Nov. 22, 2019, $200,000.
On Cram Hill Road, Kevin and Brian Labella to Logan S. Gorgulu, Nov. 18, 2019, $110,000.
On Marcy Hill Road, Daniel J. Petrowicz Sr. Estate to Adam and Kathleen Ewell, Nov. 20, 2019, $65,000.
On Old Homestead Highway, Asher Construction LLC to Jeremy McCutcheon, Nov. 20, 2019, $269,000.
At 278 Old Homestead Highway, Ruth T. Larochelle to Timothy P. Gautot and Lily S. Gallagher, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $230,000.
At 2 Summer St., Michael R. Brochu to Tyson G. and Candace A. St. John, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $195,000.
On West Main Street, Peter N. Johnson to David Mason and Krys Hamilton, Nov. 22, 2019, $95,000.
Jennifer Leining-Crum to Nicole M. Wakeel, Nov. 19, 2019, $25,000.
Troy
At 49 South St., Shane Tucker and Melissa Conway to Sharon Semenza, one-family residence, Nov. 25, 2019, $125,000.
Walpole
On High School Street, Myra K. Welch Estate and Kevin Welch to Trevor I. and Jane A. Maclachlan, Nov. 20, 2019, $170,000.
At 8 Kilburn St., Joan P. David Estate and Eric J. Davis to Daniel and Kayla Schultz, one-family residence, Nov. 18, 2019, $106,000.
Winchester
On Bolton Road, Janice L. Gamahce to Susan and Raymond V. Alejandro, Nov. 20, 2019, $78,000.
At 357 Main St., Elizabeth A. Couture to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., Nov. 21, 2019, $51,000.
On Rabbit Hollow Road, Brian H. Hubbard to Jason Kristolaitis, Nov. 22, 2019, $25,000.
These sales summaries are informational only and are not a legal record. Names shown are usually the first listed in the deed. Sales might involve additional parties or locations. Prices are based on tax stamps and might be inaccurate for public agency sales.