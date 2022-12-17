Here is a list of 65 transfers recorded in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Sullivan counties during the period ending Dec. 2.
Listed below is the date of the deed and the purchase price, based on real estate transfer tax paid.
This list does not include sales of certain mobile homes, or property dispositions in divorce settlements or trusts.
Acworth
At 73 Turkey Shoot Road, Scott Sanchas to Douglas Rowland, mixed use, Nov. 28, 2022, $200,000.
Alstead
At 61 Bonnie Brae Drive, Amanda L. Anders to Todd Bellefeuille, one-family residence, Nov. 30, 2022, $220,000.
At 43 Cook Hill Road, Shawn M. and Mary E. Johnson to Erin M. Darrow and Joshua Perry, one-family residence, Nov. 28, 2022, $420,000.
On Pratt Road, Michael A. Heidorn to Debra A. Gottel, Nov. 29, 2022, $437,000.
At 27 Shadowland Road, Theresa Lalak and Alex Ventura to Christopher M. and Rebecca E. Wilder, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $285,000.
Charlestown
At 169 Main St., Normand C. Cobb Real Estate Trust and Norman C. Cobb to Sovereign Grace LLC, four- to eight-unit apartment, Dec. 2, 2022, $392,533.
On Old Route 12, Michael J. Gallagher to Julie and Richard Gales, Nov. 30, 2022, $475,000.
Chesterfield
At 110 Sugar Maple Lane, U.S. Bank National Association to Tyler and Pember Kirkwood, two- to five-family residence, Nov. 30, 2022, $199,900.
Claremont
At 15 Bond St., Bank of New York Mellon to Baltazar Gualpa-Guaman, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $82,000.
At 85 Grove St., Kaitlin E. and Michael A. Wallace to Kayla S. Roy and Cameron A. Baillargeon, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $324,000.
At 2 Hanover St., Xiaoqing Sun and June Wang to Nauroz A. Wein, residential building, Nov. 29, 2022, $350,000.
At 11 Highlandview Road, Margaret E. Saindon to Noel Bishop and Alexa Bullock, one-family residence, Nov. 17, 2022, $250,000.
At 10 Severance St., Robert A. Tancrede to Joellyn Stack, one-family residence, Dec. 1, 2022, $229,933.
On West Terrace, Marlene Janice Lorenc Estate and Kelly J. Bates to Louann Madrid, Nov. 29, 2022, $115,000.
Fitzwilliam
On Rhododendron Road, Joshua M. and Julia Warner to Cathy Stockwell, Dec. 1, 2022, $435,000.
Gilsum
At 77 Hammond Hollow Road, Albatross Real Estate Trust and T. Spencer Wright to Benjamin Stephens and Lauren Dolgner, one-family residence, Dec. 2, 2022, $593,800.
At 16 Main St., Robert T. Bessler to Christopher Haskell, one-family residence, Nov. 30, 2022, $275,000.
On Whitney Stage Road, David W. and Janice Cady to Elizabeth Youngman, Dec. 1, 2022, $175,000.
Harrisville
On Wells Lake Road, John T. & Jennie E. Newcombe Real Estate Trust and John T. Newcombe to Julia B. Pakradooni, Dec. 2, 2022, $650,000.
Hinsdale
At 122 Meetinghouse Road, Kevin M. Garvey and Federal National Mortgage Association to Troy Santerre, one-family residence, Dec. 2, 2022, $161,500.
On Plain Road, Laura Sillerman Real Estate Trust and Laura Sillerman to Arnie Filipi, Nov. 29, 2022, $125,533.
Jaffrey
At 78 Perry Road, Rachel Surprenant and Douglas Hill to Ashley Tempone and Elijah Maresca, one-family residence, Dec. 1, 2022, $389,933.
Keene
At 21 Allen Court, George Trahan Living Trust and Jacqueline Eden to John and Corinne Armstrong, one-family residence, Dec. 2, 2022, $358,533.
At 40 Allen Court, Stephen L. and Deborah S. Hart to Nuttapon Promploy, one-family residence, Nov. 28, 2022, $425,000.
At 37 Branch Road, Paul A. Morehouse Jr. Real Estate Trust and Paul A. Morehouse Jr. to Terry L. and Robert Clough, mobile home, Nov. 30, 2022, $110,000.
At 528 Elm St., Megan E. and Ryan W. Gray to Germon and Ronnie L. Bookwalter, one-family residence, Nov. 30, 2022, $370,000.
At 6 Fox Ave., Anthony J. Hart and Ashley A. Nesbitt-Hart to Brian and Nicole McCrillis, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $302,000.
At 11 Holt Place, Donna Forte to Rachel Hawkinson, one-family residence, Nov. 30, 2022, $200,000.
At 706 Main St., Benjamin R. Franks to Bryan J. Pellegrino, three-family residence, Nov. 28, 2022, $266,000.
On Old Route 9, Nealon E. Brown Jr. and Scott C. Lambert to Scott C. Lambert, Dec. 1, 2022, $80,000.
On Summit Road, Lot 8, Ernest J. and Paula A. Belletete to Andrew and Linda Hadden, condominium, Dec. 2, 2022, $318,333.
At 22 Warren St., Cheryl Latham to Jeanne A. and Adam Burke, one-family residence, Dec. 1, 2022, $350,000.
Lempster
At 1335 Route 10, Christine D. Nih’shaw to Danyell D. Kukla, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $400,000.
New Ipswich
At 20 Timbertop Road, Timothy Apartments 20 LLC to 2032 Timbertop LLC, apartment building, Nov. 30, 2022, $400,000.
At 32 Timbertop Road, Timothy Apartments 32 LLC to 2032 Timbertop LLC, apartment building, Nov. 30, 2022, $475,000.
At 1461 Turnpike Road, Gerald R. and Cynthia L. Demers to Jack Buchanan, one-family residence, Nov. 28, 2022, $285,000.
Newport
At 41 Green Road, Walter W. and Sherry L. Hodgdon to Roy J. Headwell and Tammy Treen, one-family residence, Dec. 2, 2022, $219,900.
At 1005 John Stark Highway, Mason Rd LLC to Morgan H. Johnson, one-family residence, Nov. 30, 2022, $239,000.
At 60 Summer St., John P. Carbone to Summer Street Newport LLC, two- to five-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $300,000.
On Unity Road, First Southern National Bank and FSNB Newport LLC to Sugar River Golf Club LLC, Dec. 2, 2022, $260,933.
Peterborough
On Route 202 North, Unit G7, Matthewson Properties LLC to Equity Trust Co., condominium, Nov. 28, 2022, $353,266.
On Sharon Road, Lorriane J. Strang Real Estate Trust and Dale W. Strang to 33 Sharon Road LLC, Nov. 28, 2022, $70,000.
Richmond
At 320 Bullock Road, Susan Roney to Shaun M. Bennett, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $225,000.
At 41 Lasallette Lane, Joseph Amato to Steven R. Bush 3rd and Gabrielle A. Foody, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $380,000.
On Martin Cook Road, Karen L. Mason and Joseph F. Ballou Jr. to Catherine E. and James L. Nolan Jr., Nov. 28, 2022, $24,933.
At 18 Winchester Road, Ronald Dunn to Newcombe Family Holdings LLC, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $57,000.
Rindge
At 108 Birch Drive, Jeffers Family Trust and Beverly A. Jeffers to Ivan Lebedzeu and Hanna Kryshtanosava, one-family residence, Dec. 2, 2022, $425,000.
At 359 East Monomonac Road, Thomas G. and Lee R. Huestis to David R. and Deborah A. Jodoin, one-family residence, Dec. 2, 2022, $535,000.
On Route 119, Lauri E. Rahnasto Jr. to Michael R. Bernard, Nov. 30, 2022, $489,933.
Surry
At 249 Pond Road, Paul E. Sheehan to John D. Anglis and Breanna C. Harper, one-family residence, Dec. 2, 2022, $461,533.
Swanzey
At 5 Davis Ave., Lynn M. Tenney to Molly and Gretchen Schmid, one-family residence, Dec. 2, 2022, $300,000.
On Marcy Hill Road, Scott C. Lambert to Heidi and Michael Manning, Dec. 1, 2022, $120,000.
At 80 Old Leonard Farm Road, Joan L. and Garry S. Polishan to Joseph A. Amato and Stephanie M. Taylor, one-family residence, Dec. 1, 2022, $425,000.
At 80 Warmac Road, Ashleigh M. Hutwelker to Gryson D. Smith, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $152,533.
At 135 West St., Nicholas A. and Mallory J. Youtsey to Hannah P. Davenport, one-family residence, Dec. 1, 2022, $250,000.
Temple
At 11 Hedman Lane, Geiger Family Trust and Roy G. Geiger to Jamie and Christopher Carr, one-family residence, Nov. 29, 2022, $561,533.
Unity
On Kanto Road, Forward Trust and Michael Dewey to Jon Brewer and Jeremy S. Norris, Dec. 1, 2022, $59,000.
Stephen S. Turner and Kathleen F. Martin to Denise P. Drouin and Jeffrey S. Johnson, Dec. 1, 2022, $225,000.
Walpole
On High Street, Bruce W. Smith and Sherry L. Whitaker to Allison M. Osborne and Michael T. Greene, Dec. 1, 2022, $261,533.
On Prospect Hill Road, Mark B. Silbey Real Estate Trust and Mark B. Silbey to Richard E. and Sarah E. Paige, Nov. 30, 2022, $960,000.
Westmoreland
At 169 London Road, Ralph S. Herrmann Estate and Aprylle Desrosiers to Green Street Realty LLC, one-family residence, Nov. 30, 2022, $185,000.
At 812 Route 63, David M. and Alexis J. Billings to Andrew M. and Julianna P. Dodson, one-family residence, Dec. 1, 2022, $465,000.
Winchester
At 15 Allen Hill Road, Brett T. and Loreal A. Lorette to Sarah Warner, one-family residence, Nov. 28, 2022, $199,000.
On Opportunity Drive, Winchester Economic Development Corp. to Joseph and Diane Cardinale, Dec. 1, 2022, $97,600.
On Richmond Road, SSH Holdings LLC to Adrian Williams, Nov. 30, 2022, $350,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.