Here is a list of 55 transfers recorded in Cheshire, Hillsborough and Sullivan counties during the period ending Dec. 10, 2019.
Listed below is the date of the deed and the purchase price, based on real estate transfer tax paid.
This list does not include sales of certain mobile homes, or property dispositions in divorce settlements or trusts.
Antrim
At 17 Jameson Ave., Brian R. Beihl and Jeanmarie White to Jason R. and Dara Perry, one-family residence, Dec. 5, 2019, $182,000.
At 134 Keene Road, Robert A. Dupuis to Peter McEachern and Felicia White, one-family residence, Dec. 9, 2019, $259,000.
At 7 Masquanipi Drive, Barbara J. Grimard to Michael J. Doyle, one-family residence, Dec. 4, 2019, $180,000.
At 32 Pleasant St., Pennymac Loan Services to Michael and Wendy Luba, one-family residence, Dec. 9, 2019, $168,000.
Bennington
At 30 Eaton Ave., Sara Laraire-Brown and Jeremy Pierce-Brown to Matthew T. and Cansin Riley, one-family residence, Dec. 6, 2019, $195,000.
On Pine Meadows Circle, Edward R. and Beverly A. Mackeigan to Broadvest Corp., residential open land, Dec. 9, 2019, $36,933.
Charlestown
At 125 Main St., Valley Regional Hospital to Langdon Leasing LLC, general office, Dec. 5, 2019, $255,000.
Claremont
At 35 Connecticut Riverbend Place, Cascaded Purchase Holdings to NHI Mechanical Motion LLC, Dec. 6, 2019, $5,570,000.
At 6 Cornell St., Donald G. and Patricia A. Lavalette to Debra Hurd, one-family residence, Dec. 4, 2019, $143,000.
At 38 Lane Ridge Road, Jeffrey W. and Tracie L. Ruggles to Kevin P. and Carol H. Tyson, one-family residence, Dec. 9, 2019, $329,933.
At 26 Mckenzie Drive, Fannie Mae to Tara Bhusal, Dec. 9, 2019, $55,000.
At 7 Nel Mar Heights, Alma L. Rosario to Kevin W. and Elaine Howard, one-family residence, Dec. 10, 2019, $146,533.
At 186 Roberts Hill Road, Leonard W. and Donna M. Belt to Tamra K. Skyre, one-family residence, Dec. 6, 2019, $174,933.
At 408 Sullivan St., Tracy McEachern and Sinclair Holdings Inc. to Ray Parker, industrial use, Dec. 5, 2019, $210,000.
Hood Independent Realty Trust to Paul L. and Terina A. Schoolcraft, Dec. 6, 2019, $50,000.
Lisa A. Simoneau to Gary A. and Larona M. Jarest, Dec. 9, 2019, $87,933.
Fitzwilliam
On Royalston Road, Timpany Independent Realty Trust to Zhao Zhen, residential open land, Dec. 6, 2019, $100,000.
Hancock
On Old Bennington Road, Ralph Caverly Real Estate Trust and Barbara Caverly to Spencer W. and Kathleen P. Thompson, Dec. 10, 2019, $50,000.
Harrisville
At 69 Nelson Road, Jason R. and Stephanie L. Raynor to Robert J. and Maria M. Coviello, one-family residence, Dec. 6, 2019, $408,000.
Hillsboro
At 387 Bog Road, Katelynn E. Ulcickas and Roland J. Voisine to Kristopher S. Davis, one-family residence, Dec. 9, 2019, $228,000.
At 89 Center Road, Holly Mooney and Douglas Avery to Connor V. Gregg, one-family residence, Dec. 4, 2019, $85,000.
On County Road, Kathleen A. Leblanc to Peter W. Palmer, residential open land, Dec. 4, 2019, $90,000.
At 423 Gleason Falls Road, Naomi K. Payne to Ludmila and William M. Bohlin, one-family residence, Dec. 5, 2019, $279,000.
On Minott Road, Beard Brook Village LLC to Jean A. Houde, Dec. 9, 2019, $45,000.
At 58 Pine Ridge Road, Thomas L. and Cheryl A. Whitney to Gregory S. Vancleave and Tonja Vancleave, one-family residence, Dec. 6, 2019, $210,000.
At 66 Preston St. Unit 4, Irenea P. Labier to Matthew J. Mackey and Lee-Anne Mackey, condominium, Dec. 6, 2019, $118,000.
John J. Botte to Aka Property Buyers LLC, Dec. 9, 2019, $65,000.
Hinsdale
At 149 Prospect St., Gerald H. and Susan K. Meister to Steven D. Perry and Jamie M. Damore, one-family residence, Dec. 9, 2019, $235,000.
Jaffrey
On Dublin Road, Buckwheat Partners LLC to San Ken Homes Inc., land, Dec. 10, 2019, $90,000.
At 277 Hadley Road, Emily Franzen-Langa to Rei Fogg, one-family residence, Dec. 9, 2019, $151,533.
Keene
At 43 Birch St., Celeste Comeau to Annemarie Cullen, one-family residence, Dec. 10, 2019, $187,533.
On Davis Street, John S. and Michael S. Pappas to 143 Main LLC, Dec. 6, 2019, $180,000.
At 61 Felt Road, Dalbert C. and Anne R. McCune to Jonathan B. Lesser and Alexandria L. Faulkner, one-family residence, Dec. 4, 2019, $249,000.
At 17 Greenbrier Road, New England Annual Conference to Jeffrey B. and Rebecca L. Ezequelle, Dec. 4, 2019, $255,000.
At 7 Leveroni Court, Bonnie R. Morang to Clara M. Bryan, one-family residence, Dec. 4, 2019, $129,933.
At 143 Main St., John S. and Michael S. Pappas to 143 Main LLC, one-family residence, Dec. 6, 2019, $180,000.
Marlborough
At 15 Church St., Jackson T. Hulslander to Haydon S. Castle, two-family residence, Dec. 5, 2019, $180,000.
Marlow
At 59 Honey Road, Carol D. Despres to John E. Anger, one-family residence, Dec. 6, 2019, $255,000.
At 160 Route 123, Delores E. Lake to Susan Deluca, one-family residence, Dec. 5, 2019, $129,933.
New Ipswich
On Cederidge Drive, USA Properties Inc. to Karlin Muhonen, Dec. 10, 2019, $52,000.
At 20 Perry Road Unit 20, Kristin and Ryan D. Varela to Lindsey M. Borreson and James M. Leblanc, condominium, Dec. 6, 2019, $232,000.
Newport
On Bradford Road, Sue A. Hutchins to Jay E. Gilbert, Dec. 9, 2019, $65,000.
Peterborough
On Old Mountain Road, Kerbert E. Porter-Elliott to Timothy T. Lindblad Family Trust, Dec. 6, 2019, $300,000.
At 59 Pine St., Thompson Family Trust to Joseph J. and Kara L. Rusin, one-family residence, Dec. 6, 2019, $555,000.
At 86 Union St. Unit 86, Kathleen D. Bosk to Jillian L. Mercier, condominium, Dec. 5, 2019, $155,000.
John D. Peterson Family Trust and Dorothy D. Peterson to Monadnock Conservancy, Dec. 6, 2019, $1,325,000.
Richmond
At 783 Old Homestead Highway, Clark Family Trust and James N. Clark to Jeffrey D. and Lori C. Herbert, one-family residence, Dec. 9, 2019, $225,000.
Rindge
At 351 East Monomonac Road, Deanna F. and Matthew N. Olson to Jacob F. Hunt, one-family residence, Dec. 6, 2019, $630,000.
At 231 Main St., Bruce E. Reini and Sandra F. Lampinen to Isaac A. and Naomi A. Jussila, three-family residence, Dec. 10, 2019, $258,000.
At 31 Sonja Drive, Navian Development Co. LLC to BDM Realty LLC, commercial building, Dec. 9, 2019, $1,275,000.
Sharon
At 292 Nashua Road, Raede and Alicia Salo to Shae I. and Dakota R. Chamberlain, Dec. 9, 2019, $187,000.
Swanzey
At 101 Sugar Hill Road, Barbara J. and Daniel M. Sharpe to Ashley V. Wheatley, one-family residence, Dec. 5, 2019, $169,000.
On Young Street, Derrike D. Schmitt to Alana M. Frangiosa, Dec. 10, 2019, $60,000.
Walpole
At 538 County Road, Barry C. and Peter M. Fry to Charles T. Fry, one-family residence, Dec. 10, 2019, $46,000.
At 277 Wentworth Road, Blake C. and Amy E. Wullbrandt to Chad A. and Marianne Flippo, one-family residence, Dec. 9, 2019, $812,000.
These sales summaries are informational only and are not a legal record. Names shown are usually the first listed in the deed. Sales might involve additional parties or locations. Prices are based on tax stamps and might be inaccurate for public agency sales.