Due to redistricting there are veteran legislators like Paul Berch running for reelection in new districts. I served with Paul on the Judiciary committee.

Many arrive at a committee serving with interest, but without prior knowledge and experience of the issues that will be presented (that was me). I came to admire members of both parties who served on committees which may emanate from their professions. In Paul’s case as a lawyer that meant a deep understanding of the terminology of law and the working of the courts.

