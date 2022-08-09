Due to redistricting there are veteran legislators like Paul Berch running for reelection in new districts. I served with Paul on the Judiciary committee.
Many arrive at a committee serving with interest, but without prior knowledge and experience of the issues that will be presented (that was me). I came to admire members of both parties who served on committees which may emanate from their professions. In Paul’s case as a lawyer that meant a deep understanding of the terminology of law and the working of the courts.
Paul was able to lend valuable perspective that many of us did not have access to. But even more than that, having been active in courtrooms, he developed a style to graciously and responsibly reach across the partisan divide.
Recently a Berch condemnation letter asserted a few things I can address. The writer from Thornton, N.H., wanted to tell us that “Keene area Democrats deserve representatives who will show up to sessions and will vote to protect reproductive rights …”
The allusion to not showing up seems aimed at Berch’s absence due to a kidney transplant. Other than that I suggest you look at the attendance stats in the House and you will find superb attendance. It is shameful to attack him for a life-threatening medical condition and recovery.
Also mentioned was the protection of reproductive rights. I sat on the same committee as Paul that got all the abortion-related bills and endured one after another to challenge women’s rights. I can say no one has proven dedication to reproductive rights more than Paul. If you want to verify that contact Planned Parenthood or the ACLU in Concord to validate.
To challenge his record as “pro-choice for the moment” disgusts me because I was there, I saw it, voted it, and find these pot shots destructive both to the quest for reproductive rights and the Democratic party. Have we descended to the practice of lies and character assassination practiced by the other party?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.