Last week I listened to the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee hearings. During this session, I heard several times from some committee members that the funds utilities collect to pay for weatherization and renewable energy should not be used for those purposes, but instead returned to ratepayers because “New Hampshire citizens know best what to do with their own money.”
This argument does not make sense to me. Here’s what I, as a New Hampshire citizen, think would be best to do with that money: support weatherization and renewable energy. Why? Because I cannot afford to do those things on my own, I trust that the legislators I elect will think about those needs and support strong climate action policies with forward-thinking goals and objectives. Pooling ratepayer funds will assist us to make our homes more energy-efficient and bring cleaner air to our state. It will also support the tourism industry; encourage job creation for electricians, plumbers, and other technicians; and save health care dollars. The economics of taking action on climate issues makes sense, particularly regarding healthcare costs.
Keeping New Hampshire’s air clean will reduce physician and hospital visits, improve work and school attendance and productivity, and reduce air pollution-related mortality. Supporting a forward-thinking climate action policy will guide our state to prevent Air Quality Action Days. The state of New Hampshire’s 2020 Air Quality Update asserts that fewer Action Days could provide health valuation benefits of $1.6 million per year on average. Should the air quality get even cleaner, there could be additional benefits of up to $3 billion per year.
I urge my fellow New Hampshire citizens to email your legislators (www.gencourt.state.nh.us) and ask them to pass House Bill 208 to update New Hampshire’s climate policy; support weatherization programs like NHSaves; and continue the Renewable Energy Fund. This means opposing House Bill 246, which would rebate the Renewable Energy Fund to ratepayers, and supporting Senate Bill 52, which will deploy electric vehicle charging stations throughout New Hampshire.
Electric ratepayers need relief, but gutting the funds that help us deal with carbon pollution will only drive up health care costs and have negative economic impacts on jobs and tourism, costing us in the long term. Let your legislators know that New Hampshire citizens do know best, and what we know is that we want to support them as they do the big things that individual citizens cannot do on their own.
