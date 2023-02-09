Last week I listened to the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee hearings. During this session, I heard several times from some committee members that the funds utilities collect to pay for weatherization and renewable energy should not be used for those purposes, but instead returned to ratepayers because “New Hampshire citizens know best what to do with their own money.”

This argument does not make sense to me. Here’s what I, as a New Hampshire citizen, think would be best to do with that money: support weatherization and renewable energy. Why? Because I cannot afford to do those things on my own, I trust that the legislators I elect will think about those needs and support strong climate action policies with forward-thinking goals and objectives. Pooling ratepayer funds will assist us to make our homes more energy-efficient and bring cleaner air to our state. It will also support the tourism industry; encourage job creation for electricians, plumbers, and other technicians; and save health care dollars. The economics of taking action on climate issues makes sense, particularly regarding healthcare costs.

