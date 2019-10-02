Age: 53
How long have you lived in Keene: Since 2018
Family: Wife Dana, Occupational Therapist. Graham and Evelyn, Keene Middle School. Ethan, college student, YMCA camp counselor.
Education: Master’s Engineering; Bachelor’s Physics, Chemistry.
Occupation: Management consultant, interim executive, entrepreneur, former Fortune 500 marketing executive.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Currently: Keene Chamber of Commerce Marketing Committee, Toastmasters International, Volunteer 100 Nights Homeless Shelter, Lead Mentor Cleantech Open (global business accelerator for clean energy, water, and ‘smart city’ tech companies). Previously: Sahuarita/Green Valley Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee Co-Chair.
Public/government service: Keene School Board, Citizen’s Board International Boundary Waters Commission (federal), Entrepreneur-in-Residence (Arizona Commerce Authority), Math Teacher Title 1 rough urban South Tucson high school.
1. Why are you running for a ward seat on the City Council?
Keene has several advantages like strong neighborhoods, a strong economy, and strong relationships among some civic, academic, and commercial entities. I believe we can be even stronger when we embrace excellence in the following.
1) MORE LIVABLE NEIGHBORHOODS. Today, some of our residences and commercial properties are in dire need of rehabilitation. Through new code demystification and more consistent policy efforts, the City is moving in the right direction. I’ll help keep it on track.
2) ECONOMIC GROWTH THAT BENEFITS MORE KEENE RESIDENTS. We have good public schools and many examples of outstanding sporting music, arts, and cultural programs. I want more families and residents at all stages of life to enjoy them. However, an increasingly underwater benefit to cost ratio makes it difficult for many to settle in Keene for long, driving young working families out. I want to reverse this trend.
3) MORE SECURITY IN CRITICAL RESOURCES. Keene is a wonderful place to live, but not by accident. We need to work harder because the relative remoteness brings challenges to cost, supply, and quality of critical resources including energy, Internet access, water, food, and healthcare. Excellence here will attract and help retain more residents and desirable employers.
2. What’s an issue of particular importance to residents of your ward — more than to the city in general — and how would you address it?
MORE LIVABLE NEIGHBORHOODS. Ward 1 covers the east side of Main Street, extending out Marlboro Street to Optical Avenue and south past Route 101 to the Edgewood community that borders the Dillant-Hopkins airport. It also includes Keene State College (west of Main Street) and Wheelock Elementary School. It’s a fascinating mix of small and large businesses, student and family residences, and public/government-operated entities.
Residential neighborhoods offer promise for a nearly self-contained micro-economy of residential, restaurants, entertainment, retail, education, and places to host forums and large meetings. Here’s how we make that promise a reality.
• Maintain the excellent service provided by Keene Public Works.
• Better educate and enforce zoning and building codes, and make the permitting process easier.
• Provide more incentives for rehabilitating residential properties.
• Take swifter action on unoccupied commercial properties that are falling in disrepair.
• Set clearer expectations of desired environmental and landscape outcomes with vendors.
• Heavily publicize that we are doing all this; word will get out.
On the Keene School Board, I served on the Facilities and Ancillary Services Committee. I grew up on a farm, working hard managing a micro-economy with limited resources. I earned a Master’s Degree in engineering. I love building and fixing things.
3. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
I’ve spent years serving economic development and public education causes, and currently serve on the Keene Chamber of Commerce Marketing Committee. We’re not yet doing enough to RETAIN and ACCELERATE current major Keene businesses such as nonprofit public education. Sadly, some information from US News and World Report, Niche.com, and public comparative budget operating results are unattractive to prospective businesses and the people needed to operate them. Beyond marketing messages, we need to improve Keene’s public scorecards to reassure new prospects.
Let’s stop re-enforcing negative impressions; including outdated mental images of a destructive Pumpkin Festival and any ‘party school’ vestiges. The Council should celebrate successes like Keene State’s prominence among regional peers and improved student integration into the community. I’d like to see Keene embrace the new leaders it has attracted in city management, council positions, and as involved residents. This should be based on what they can do for Keene, not just on how long they’ve lived here.
Let’s ATTRACT and RETAIN residents and employers for the long term. I know how to create valuable outside alliances. As our District’s liaison with the New Hampshire School Boards Association, I worked with leaders statewide to influence policy for local impact.
4. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
ENERGY AND RESOURCE SECURITY. Keene is nestled among mountains, streams, lakes, forests, and wildlife that offer a unique natural beauty and moderate microclimate. Our location also challenges supply, quality, and cost of critical resources including energy, water, communications infrastructure, food, and healthcare. I’ll take that challenge. I call upon all other city leaders to join me.
Keene is becoming known for energy efficiency, renewable energy, environmental conscientiousness, and thinking local. Let’s go even further and improve the supply, quality, and cost of critical resources. Let’s study the greater forces acting on Keene, embrace what’s already working in our favor, and mitigate all undesirable outcomes.
• Beyond solar arrays and LEDs, let’s leverage incredible advances in battery energy storage, energy management algorithms, and adaptive self-regulating self-healing distribution networks.
• Faster Internet will enable immediate and enduring advancement in energy and other utilities service that will improve supply, quality, and cost.
• Better cyber security solutions will protect an evolving connected smart-city infrastructure.
Together we can do it. Professionally, I’ve worked extensively commercializing innovations in energy, water, food, and healthcare security. As a result, many organizations have attained stronger reputations, smarter businesses, and wiser leaders. Let’s make Keene a leader in energy and resource security.