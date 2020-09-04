Three years ago, Rachel Eschle and two colleagues broke away from an unsatisfying employer and launched a new business strategy and management firm that grew 40% last year and is cruising toward even loftier achievements.
Their bold initiative was one made in part out of unhappiness with the company at which they worked, but also confidence in themselves; that lessons learned would lead to their success and that of clients.
“It was time to move onto something new,” the 34-year-old Keene resident says. “We loved 90% of what we do, the 10% we thought was fixable.”
BCE Consulting, with offices in Boston and Menlo Park, California, has grown from the original three founders to more than 20 employees and revenue in the multi-millions.
Of her managing partners, Craig Belanger (the B) of Portland, Maine, and Richard Crumb (the C) of Menlo Park, Eschle (the E) says: “I really respect and value what they do. It was an honor to get to work with them.”
BCE provides a variety of services to companies, and many of its clients are Fortune 500 firms. The partners serve mostly six industries: health and life sciences, industrial, tech, consumer business (both business to consumer and business to business), financial services and public and social sectors.
BCE staff are experts in data collection and analysis. They provide deep market research, which can be instrumental in bringing a new product to market or shifting operations toward more efficiency or new opportunities.
“We do corporate strategy at a high level … what do you want to be?” she says, adding that BCE provides “help that places the right bets for the (client).”
She is particularly excited about work with one health care client that is examining a new medical device for sufferers of diabetes. Her husband, Michael Giacomo, a past Trendsetter, has Type 1 diabetes. As much as she’s working on behalf of her client, the work is “near and dear to my heart” because of Mike’s condition.
Eschle describes the work as “looking for a new approach in the (company’s) core product.” They’ve talked to patients and physicians about the concept, and though it’s in the early stages of development, and not a guarantee, success would catapult their client forward.
“It’s a great business opportunity,” she says, but cannot elaborate further due to client confidentiality.
Eschle has a 20% share of BCE. In the first year of operation, none of the partners paid themselves, as they went about building the operation. But year two she describes as “outstanding,” and the company recently opened its Boston office on High Street. Aside from Eschle, BCE has one other employee from Keene.
Eschle’s route to Keene was unexpected. She grew up in Groton, Massachusetts, attended the Groton School before enrolling at Connecticut College and, upon graduation in 2007, went to work in Portland, Maine. She was visiting a friend from college who lived in Keene when she first met Michael at Pumpkin Fest in 2008, though they didn’t start dating until many years later. The two married in June 2017. No children, yet, she says, but “two beautiful cats, Chewbacca and Vesper.”
While she and her partners are building the business, Eschle is also busy in Keene in a variety of community endeavors. She’s in her third year as a board member for the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, serving as treasurer. She’s in charge of partnerships with Keene Young Professionals Network, the local entity advocating on behalf and organizing regional young professionals. She’s been an annual participant in the local Interact Club, Rotary’s service program that, among many activities, places 12 to 18-year-olds and supervisors in impoverished countries tackling myriad projects. She’s worked with students from Keene, Monadnock and Fall Mountain high schools. These activities — Eschle has been to El Salvador twice and Nicaragua three times — elicit enthusiasm.
“It’s awesome,” she says. “The experience in El Salvador was one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had.”
The work in small teams on those projects, she describes as “exceptional” and “uncommon.”
“The way you feel at the end of the day and end of the trip is absolutely incredible,” she says. “It certainly gave me a deeper appreciation for the differences in the world.”
Andrew Madison, a past Trendsetter and current member of KYPN, nominated Eschle and said, “Outside the nonprofit world, Rachel can often be found helping her friends and neighbors in their time of need.
“I’ve witnessed Rachel helping disabled neighbors with yard work, bringing sick friends meals or using her own funds to help those in need,” he says, “often, without any expectation of reward or recognition.”
Eschle’s experiences, like those with Interact, influence her company and its growing focus on volunteering, nonprofits and social services.
“The partners care about giving back to our communities,” she says. “What can we do as individuals with our free time?”
It’s not so much a question as a commitment.
Terry Williams is president and COO at the Keene Sentinel.