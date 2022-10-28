Name: Melanie Levesque
Age: 65
City or town of residence: Brookline
How long have you lived in your Senate district? 62 years.
Family: Husband Scott, daughter Logan
Education: Nashua High School, NHCC AA, Daniel Webster College BA, SNHU MBA
Occupation: Small Business Owner; Telecommunications Consultant
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: NH Womens Foundation and NH Civics. I previously served as a Trustee for the New Hampshire Community College System, New Hampshire Endowment for Health Advisory Board, Trustee Boys and Girls Club, Hollis Brookline Coop Schoolboard. and Trustee for the Brookline Community Church.
Public/government service: Brookline Town Trustee, Hollis Brookline Coop Schoolboard, State Representative 6 years, State Senator 2 years.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
I will sponsor, support and advocate for the issues that impact our community such as:
1) Codify Roe v Wade in the state
2) Ensure our Public Education institutions are funded and not privatized
3) Continue the work on ensuring our elections are Secure, Modern, and Accurate.
4) Bring integrity and decency back to the statehouse
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I believe the individual, their doctor, and family, not government should make these personal and private reproductive health decisions. NH legislators recently passed the first abortion ban in NH History. The republican led House recently tabled a bill for a 6-month abortion ban. Many reps including my own wanted a 6-week ban. If we do not elect leaders who stand up for reproductive rights, we will indeed lose them. If elected, I would work with my senate colleagues to codify reproductive freedoms into state law.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Climate change is real and is a serious threat to our environment. As a state representative I supported RPS Renewable Portfolio Standard and RGGI Regional Green House Gas Initiative as well as incentives for use of solar energy.
To combat climate change, we need to promote and incent renewable energy such as solar, wind, and hydro. I support the use of hybrid and electric cars and increasing charging stations.
Energy efficiency should be promoted. We can save on energy consumption by purchasing Energy Star certified products, insulating homes, Energy efficient homes, and incorporating everyday practices that reduce our carbon footprint.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
I do not support the taxpayer funded voucher program. This voucher program ultimately increases taxes for all taxpayers and requires them to pay to educate private, religious schools and home-schooled children. While I believe people should be able to home school and educate their children in private schools, it is their choice. We need to stand up to protect our public schools and ensure every child has an opportunity for a great education regardless of where they live or how much their parents earn. I would reverse the Education savings accounts.
