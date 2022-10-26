Name: Jeffrey C Dickler
Age: 75
City or town of residence: Rindge NH
How long have you lived in your House district? 4.5 years
Family: Married, wife: Deni Dickler, 3 grown children, 2 grandchildren
Education: BA Psychology
Occupation: Retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Cheshire County Democrats Exec Board, Rindge Democratic Committee
Public/government service: Rindge Energy Commission, Rindge Library Board (Alt) Assistant Crew Coach, D
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
My priorities center around the Common Good, which will preserve our democracy, security, and social programs that support our way of life. These include protections for personal privacy, specifically women’s reproductive rights, and fully supporting our public school system and teachers. With an eye to safety, I would back legislation related to mental health services for addiction intervention, red flag laws to save lives, and climate actions to avoid climate-related physical and financial disasters. I support increasing our state minimum wage to $15.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
New Hampshire’s current law on abortion should be revoked. The current laws are government overreach and invasion of privacy. Lawmakers have no business getting between a person, man or woman, and their medical decisions.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
We are lagging all other states in the Northeast which makes it hard to attract growth industries. To move forward we must establish a Climate Action Policy that creates target goals to relieve growing flood, drought and extreme weather risks caused by man-made climate change. These risks increase losses to businesses and homeowners and inflate insurance rates.
The Climate Policy will create a framework to guide legislative changes. Good examples of such legislation would: provide incentives for the upgrade of our electric grid to support community solar, microgrids, offshore wind farms, and the electric vehicle charging network; modify Land Use Board RSAs to require implementation of renewable energy on new projects where feasible; give incentives for workforce or low-cost housing to include renewable energy features that lower utility costs for the residents. This would be a win- win for the community, the residents, and the climate. The future of New Hampshire and good paying jobs depend on us moving forward, not being held back by old thinking and fossil fuel industries.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
During my campaign residents have repeatedly complained to me that the public school system is failing. These same residents want strong local public schools for their children. Public schools have been, and are, the heart of our communities. For decades the cost of educational services, which are critical to the state’s future workforce, have been shifted from state funding to homeowner property taxes. With the recently passed GOP voucher system, critical education dollars, around $15 million, are now being sent off to private and religious schools. Some of these schools are out- of-state and the administration of this program, based in Florida, also takes its cut. Vouchers have been forced on us by the radical GOP. This isn’t right. Our NH tax dollars should benefit our state, not Florida or Massachusetts. I would immediately seek to end the voucher system and all attempts to use state funding for private and religious schools, that can discriminate against our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.