PUMPKIN CARAMEL CHEESECAKE BARS WITH STREUSEL TOPPING
INGREDIENTS
For the crust:
1 ½ cups (10-11 sheets) cinnamon graham cracker crumbs
¼ cup white sugar
1 tablespoon brown sugar
6 tablespoons melted butter
For the cheesecake:
2 8-ounce packages full-fat cream cheese, at room temperature (leave out at least one hour)
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
2 large eggs
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
For the streusel:
½ cup brown sugar, packed
¼ cup quick-cooking oats
½ cup white flour
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ cup butter, softened (not melted)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Salted or plain caramel sauce for topping the bars
STEPS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 9- by 9-inch baking pan with parchment paper (leave an overhang to be able to pull out bars easily) and set aside.
In a bowl, combine crust ingredients and mix until “dough” forms. Press evenly into the bottom of the pan. Bake eight minutes.
For streusel, using the same bowl as the crust, stir together brown sugar, white flour, oats and cinnamon. Add in butter and vanilla. Mix until combined. Set aside.
In another bowl, combine cream cheese (room temperature is important for smoothness; microwaving will give it a bumpy texture), sugar, vanilla and salt. Beat with mixer until smooth and creamy. Add in eggs one at a time. Beat until combined.
Remove 1½ cups of mixture. Pour over prepared crust.
Add canned pumpkin, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice to remaining cheesecake mixture and stir until combined.
Being careful not to combine layers, gently pour the pumpkin layer on top of the plain layer. Top with streusel. Bake 30 minutes or until cake is set.
Allow to cool for about an hour. Refrigerate an additional one to two hours minimum before serving. Top each bar with caramel.
— Recipe courtesy Chelseasmessyapron.com and Tribune News Service