Today’s Questions
Can it be so great a task?
I cannot help but wonder.
Is it so much to ask,
One person to another?
Can’t we each put on a mask
To preserve and protect each other?
It seems such a trifling thing
To publicly impose
When great benefit we each can wring
From a swatch for mouth and nose.
And for those who counter with defiance
Would you please in this one instant
Heed the dictates of our science
And strive to be socially distant?
I beg you all to play it smart
So to extend our time of wonder
And urge we stay six feet apart
Instead of six feet under.
KEN WALTON
Spofford