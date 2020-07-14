Today’s Questions

Can it be so great a task?

I cannot help but wonder.

Is it so much to ask,

One person to another?

Can’t we each put on a mask

To preserve and protect each other?

It seems such a trifling thing

To publicly impose

When great benefit we each can wring

From a swatch for mouth and nose.

And for those who counter with defiance

Would you please in this one instant

Heed the dictates of our science

And strive to be socially distant?

I beg you all to play it smart

So to extend our time of wonder

And urge we stay six feet apart

Instead of six feet under.

KEN WALTON

Spofford