Christmas is Icumen In
Garlands of holly and berry,
Wreaths with the same on the door,
All walks of life join forces to make merry, For Christmas is icumen in once more.
Mistletoe hung from the ceiling,
Candles burning bright on the sill,
Spreading all that joyful Yuletide feeling, For Christmastime is here despite the chill.
Hot and fresh chestnuts on the grate,
Fruitcakes so moist and sweet,
Mince pies brimming on every plate,
For here is where good folk meet.
Goose and pork swimming in gravy,
Wassail bowls sparkling with zest,
Puddings fine and savory,
For Christmas is icumen in no less.
Beer, wine, and ale for all tastes,
Apples and almonds by the score,
Beast and foul smothered in a lush baste Just like the golden Christmas days of yore.
Arbors bedecked in the foyers,
Yule logs ablaze on the fire,
Potpourri and sashet in the hallways,
For Christmastime is here to be admired.
Grownups who have big dreams of hope,
Children who share the same,
Both try faithfully not to mope
With genuine hearts a-flame.
Revelry under the rafters,
Music to lighten the way,
Mirth forever after,
Cheerfulness and cabernet . . .
Twelve days filled with rapture,
Memories to recapture,
Gifts of wonder and enchantment,
Miracle and mystery pageants,
Fancy dress extravaganzas,
Father Christmas, New Year’s galas,
Tunes, boons, rings, things,
Dancing, prancing, and romancing . . .
Madrigals played on drums and lutes,
Games for both young and old,
Courtly dances on pipes and flutes,
Seasonal tales to be told.
Kissing balls dangling from up above,
Flowers all in an array,
Good will, joy, and love,
For Christmas is icumen in today.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
2020 – A Synopsis
A new year bright with promise
Anticipation in our soul
As we look to the future
Let the good times roll!
--
Suddenly a pandemic
Turning life upside down
Isolated in our homes
Danger in the town
--
Front line workers worried
Putting lives on the line
Kids out of school and restless
Parents drinking wine
--
Businesses are struggling
Unemployment on the rise
Shortages in the stores
Some a great surprise
--
Holidays are put on hold
More victims every day
Elderly on lockdown
A vaccine on its way
--
Freedom strictly limited
Masks the new couture
2020 never-ending
Tired of it for sure
--
A new year bright with promise
Anticipation in our heart
As we look to the future
2021 — a brand new start!
ELAINE DALL
Spofford
--
Trump’s Turn
Nero fiddled as he watched Rome burn.
Now I guess it’s Trump’s turn.
He’s playing golf while thousands die.
Doing nothing except standing idly by.
--
Worse yet, he’s impeded the transition,
Trying desperately to hold on to his exalted position.
Which may prevent Biden from quickly distributing the vaccine.
Costing thousands more lives—it’s really obscene.
--
But Trump doesn’t care—he’s got this crazy dream
Of negating the election, so he continues to scheme.
Trying to get another 4 years and maybe more.
If he succeeds somehow who knows what’s in store?
--
Germany elected Hitler and look what he did.
Becoming a dictator by using bigotry and hatred.
Now Trump’s trying to do the same I fear.
As we say to ourselves, “It can’t happen here.”
--
They say if we don’t learn from history we’re doomed to repeat it.
So if Trump tries a coup, let’s rise up to defeat it!
Let’s keep up our guard, hunker down and try to survive
The next few months ‘til the vaccines arrive.
--
While our modern-day Nero plays golf every day.
But if he somehow takes our election away—
An election whose results were so sweet!—
Then even an old guy like me is takin’ it to the street!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
--
A Squatter’s Paradise
This time of year has always been
A squatter’s paradise
So here I am sharing my house
With families of mice
--
How dare they think this is their house
To think that they might roam
For surely they’re mistaken now
It’s mine and not their home
--
It’s not that I don’t want to share
Oh no, don’t get me wrong
A tree, a stump is fine with me
But here they don’t belong
--
I know it hard for some who feel
That I should be humane
That I should transport them alive
And not be more like Cain
--
Nevertheless I’ll set a trap
This sharing has to cease
This is my house; I’ll take it back
Then I will be in peace
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
--
The Back 40
July 17, 1959
(Chase Farm: A conversation between Norman Chase and Pete Lorando his farm hand)
We’ll put little Stevie on the Ford 8N
But, Norm he cane even reach them pedals
Dat’s ok heez good at steer’n.. I’ll gear er down sum
An jump down en stop er if I need to
Haywagns all hitchd up..redy
Got Hathorne’s all raket and teddrd
Been dry last cupl a dayz so da hay should be good fo pitch’n
Them Howard boyz told me yestrday dare com’n ta pitch too
But Randy he just a runt
Ya,but he a tuf litl buggr fo his size probly outwrk both a us (laughs)
Here them boyz com’n now
Rite on time qtr afta 6 not sure if them boyz eva sleep
Must drive they parents nuts
Litl Stevie there he dont eva stop it seems
Ya, and I think he kinda gots his eye on dat Debbie girl up da road
Seen how he talk to er and stuff
Ya, I seen it too! she likes ta pitch like them boyz..good at steer’n too maybe bettr den dem
Anywayz see if Teal got da cool aid ready we gotta git go’n
Long day ahead an weez gotta be back fo milk’n time
An I ain go’n ta work in da dark like we dun last week
Hey,nother thing Pete, wil ya make sure them kittn’z
Gots sum cream in dare bowl
Dat damn tabby cane stop hav’n kittn’z
Got ta do sum’n bout dat
I’ll hav ta call ole Doc. Joe ta get er dun
Norm, u keep say’n dat
But the damn tabby keep mak’n them kittn’z
Ya,ya I no, ok… let’s get a move on
Dang, its alredy get’n hot ain we ain movd a inch!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene