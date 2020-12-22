Christmas is Icumen In

Garlands of holly and berry,

Wreaths with the same on the door,

All walks of life join forces to make merry, For Christmas is icumen in once more.

Mistletoe hung from the ceiling,

Candles burning bright on the sill,

Spreading all that joyful Yuletide feeling, For Christmastime is here despite the chill.

Hot and fresh chestnuts on the grate,

Fruitcakes so moist and sweet,

Mince pies brimming on every plate,

For here is where good folk meet.

Goose and pork swimming in gravy,

Wassail bowls sparkling with zest,

Puddings fine and savory,

For Christmas is icumen in no less.

Beer, wine, and ale for all tastes,

Apples and almonds by the score,

Beast and foul smothered in a lush baste Just like the golden Christmas days of yore.

Arbors bedecked in the foyers,

Yule logs ablaze on the fire,

Potpourri and sashet in the hallways,

For Christmastime is here to be admired.

Grownups who have big dreams of hope,

Children who share the same,

Both try faithfully not to mope

With genuine hearts a-flame.

Revelry under the rafters,

Music to lighten the way,

Mirth forever after,

Cheerfulness and cabernet . . .

Twelve days filled with rapture,

Memories to recapture,

Gifts of wonder and enchantment,

Miracle and mystery pageants,

Fancy dress extravaganzas,

Father Christmas, New Year’s galas,

Tunes, boons, rings, things,

Dancing, prancing, and romancing . . .

Madrigals played on drums and lutes,

Games for both young and old,

Courtly dances on pipes and flutes,

Seasonal tales to be told.

Kissing balls dangling from up above,

Flowers all in an array,

Good will, joy, and love,

For Christmas is icumen in today.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

2020 – A Synopsis

A new year bright with promise

Anticipation in our soul

As we look to the future

Let the good times roll!

--

Suddenly a pandemic

Turning life upside down

Isolated in our homes

Danger in the town

--

Front line workers worried

Putting lives on the line

Kids out of school and restless

Parents drinking wine

--

Businesses are struggling

Unemployment on the rise

Shortages in the stores

Some a great surprise

--

Holidays are put on hold

More victims every day

Elderly on lockdown

A vaccine on its way

--

Freedom strictly limited

Masks the new couture

2020 never-ending

Tired of it for sure

--

A new year bright with promise

Anticipation in our heart

As we look to the future

2021 — a brand new start!

ELAINE DALL

Spofford

--

Trump’s Turn

Nero fiddled as he watched Rome burn.

Now I guess it’s Trump’s turn.

He’s playing golf while thousands die.

Doing nothing except standing idly by.

--

Worse yet, he’s impeded the transition,

Trying desperately to hold on to his exalted position.

Which may prevent Biden from quickly distributing the vaccine.

Costing thousands more lives—it’s really obscene.

--

But Trump doesn’t care—he’s got this crazy dream

Of negating the election, so he continues to scheme.

Trying to get another 4 years and maybe more.

If he succeeds somehow who knows what’s in store?

--

Germany elected Hitler and look what he did.

Becoming a dictator by using bigotry and hatred.

Now Trump’s trying to do the same I fear.

As we say to ourselves, “It can’t happen here.”

--

They say if we don’t learn from history we’re doomed to repeat it.

So if Trump tries a coup, let’s rise up to defeat it!

Let’s keep up our guard, hunker down and try to survive

The next few months ‘til the vaccines arrive.

--

While our modern-day Nero plays golf every day.

But if he somehow takes our election away—

An election whose results were so sweet!—

Then even an old guy like me is takin’ it to the street!

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland

--

A Squatter’s Paradise

This time of year has always been

A squatter’s paradise

So here I am sharing my house

With families of mice

--

How dare they think this is their house

To think that they might roam

For surely they’re mistaken now

It’s mine and not their home

--

It’s not that I don’t want to share

Oh no, don’t get me wrong

A tree, a stump is fine with me

But here they don’t belong

--

I know it hard for some who feel

That I should be humane

That I should transport them alive

And not be more like Cain

--

Nevertheless I’ll set a trap

This sharing has to cease

This is my house; I’ll take it back

Then I will be in peace

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

--

The Back 40

July 17, 1959

(Chase Farm: A conversation between Norman Chase and Pete Lorando his farm hand)

We’ll put little Stevie on the Ford 8N

But, Norm he cane even reach them pedals

Dat’s ok heez good at steer’n.. I’ll gear er down sum

An jump down en stop er if I need to

Haywagns all hitchd up..redy

Got Hathorne’s all raket and teddrd

Been dry last cupl a dayz so da hay should be good fo pitch’n

Them Howard boyz told me yestrday dare com’n ta pitch too

But Randy he just a runt

Ya,but he a tuf litl buggr fo his size probly outwrk both a us (laughs)

Here them boyz com’n now

Rite on time qtr afta 6 not sure if them boyz eva sleep

Must drive they parents nuts

Litl Stevie there he dont eva stop it seems

Ya, and I think he kinda gots his eye on dat Debbie girl up da road

Seen how he talk to er and stuff

Ya, I seen it too! she likes ta pitch like them boyz..good at steer’n too maybe bettr den dem

Anywayz see if Teal got da cool aid ready we gotta git go’n

Long day ahead an weez gotta be back fo milk’n time

An I ain go’n ta work in da dark like we dun last week

Hey,nother thing Pete, wil ya make sure them kittn’z

Gots sum cream in dare bowl

Dat damn tabby cane stop hav’n kittn’z

Got ta do sum’n bout dat

I’ll hav ta call ole Doc. Joe ta get er dun

Norm, u keep say’n dat

But the damn tabby keep mak’n them kittn’z

Ya,ya I no, ok… let’s get a move on

Dang, its alredy get’n hot ain we ain movd a inch!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene