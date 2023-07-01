Do you feel safe at work? Feeling safe begins with the desire to make others feel welcomed and included in a workplace, team, organization or at home. Ideally, it is “an environment that fosters the full inclusion and safe engagement of people of all social identities and social identity intersections, prioritizing those who are societally marginalized and/or underrepresented,” according to the American Psychological Association’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Framework. No one is excluded in a safe environment.
Feeling safe means being psychologically safe. Bullying, trash talking and publicly criticizing people are some of the threats people endure at work. It seems to be getting worse. The large numbers of men and women with narcissistic tendencies who lead people by fear are taking a toll in the workplace. In the home, it is being abused and mistreated. Lack of empathy from leaders at work and parents at home are major concerns.
In a safe environment people are free to ask questions — and are given responses in return without negative repercussions or comments — that help them develop as a person and a professional. It’s a place where people listen to each other, help one another and treat mistakes as learning opportunities for all. They offer their ideas without ridicule or negativity.
Psychological safety is every member’s responsibility to others who are part of the team, workplace and even the home.
In my professional opinion, performance in psychologically safe environments is higher than in unsafe ones. More time is spent learning from each other than on criticizing comments and new ideas. Any environment where people want to thrive needs to be psychologically safe.
A culture of learning from leaders, managers, experts — anyone, really — is an ideal worth pursuing. Respect for each other with attention and applying what is learned and agreed upon is a beginning. This culture is a big challenge which needs great tolerance for new ideas from different people.
Our divided society can slowly develop into a psychologically safe one. Do not be intimidated by fascists, misinformation or strong-willed people. Speak your mind and let your voice be heard! Will you think about this over the Fourth of July holiday?
