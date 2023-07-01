Do you feel safe at work? Feeling safe begins with the desire to make others feel welcomed and included in a workplace, team, organization or at home. Ideally, it is “an environment that fosters the full inclusion and safe engagement of people of all social identities and social identity intersections, prioritizing those who are societally marginalized and/or underrepresented,” according to the American Psychological Association’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Framework. No one is excluded in a safe environment.

Feeling safe means being psychologically safe. Bullying, trash talking and publicly criticizing people are some of the threats people endure at work. It seems to be getting worse. The large numbers of men and women with narcissistic tendencies who lead people by fear are taking a toll in the workplace. In the home, it is being abused and mistreated. Lack of empathy from leaders at work and parents at home are major concerns.

Business psychologist Bob Vecchiotti can be reached at rav@leadershipexpert.com.

