Approximately $2,000 in jewelry has been reported stolen from Walmart in Keene, police said.
Walmart staff did not discover the theft until they were reviewing security footage yesterday, Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said Tuesday morning.
The items were stolen July 20, according to security footage.
It’s unclear what specific items were stolen from the store at 350 Winchester St.
Derendal declined to say whether police have any suspects. The case remains under investigation.
In other news, Keene police say a man tried to rob CVS Pharmacy on West Street Monday evening.
Police responded to the store at 268 West St. at 7:34 p.m. Monday after employees reported that a white man, approximately 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall, passed a note to a cashier demanding money, Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said Tuesday morning.
“At this point, the clerk refused to turn over any money, and the suspect left the area,” Derendal said.
The man did not display any weapons but did imply he was armed, Derendal added. Police continue to investigate the case.