This week’s nor’easter continued to prompt town-meeting postponements Wednesday, with two area communities pushing off their annual business meetings until Friday.
Officials from Westmoreland and Gilsum cited power outages in their towns’ decisions to delay.
Westmoreland Moderator Peter Hills said in a post on Westmoreland’s community Facebook page that he’d decided to postpone the meeting based on the continued, widespread outages in town. According to Eversource’s outage map, 99 percent of the utility’s customers in Westmoreland were without power as of that afternoon. About 65.5 percent of customers are still without power this morning.
In Gilsum, which also saw significant outages, the town-meeting venue itself was without power as of early Wednesday evening, according to selectboard Chair Bart Cushing. As of Wednesday at 9 p.m., power remained down for 94 percent of Eversource’s customers in Gilsum, the outage map indicated. About 83.5 percent of customers are still without power as of this morning.
Gilsum’s annual business meeting is slated to be held at the same place — the community center — on Friday at 7 p.m.
Westmoreland’s meeting will begin Friday at 7:30 p.m. or after the school district meeting ends, if it’s later than 7:30. The school meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Both meetings will be held at Westmoreland School.
These latest delays came on the heels of most communities in the region pushing off local voting Tuesday due to the storm.
