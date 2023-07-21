PORTSMOUTH — The murder of Laura Kempton, who was found dead at age 23 nearly 42 years ago in her 20 Chapel St. apartment, is now listed as “solved” thanks to DNA evidence, authorities announced Thursday. But there will be no prosecution.
Ronney James Lee has been identified as the person who killed Kempton, according to N.H. Attorney General John Formella and city Police Chief Mark Newport. However, Lee, who was 21 at the time of the killing, died Feb. 9, 2005, at age 45 from acute cocaine intoxication, officials said. He had a history of breaking into apartments in Portsmouth, according to the report, which credited investigators and advances in genetic genealogy with solving the case.
“It’s my hope today’s resolution will highlight the professionalism and dedication it takes to work on these cases,” Formella said at a news conference at Portsmouth City Hall Thursday. “I hope it will also send a message we will never stop working these cases and never forget about these victims and never stop looking for new leads, new technologies to solve these cases.”
Kempton died from massive trauma to the left side of her head, according to an autopsy. She was found dead in her apartment Monday morning, Sept. 28, 1981, by a police officer who was attempting to serve her a court summons for unpaid parking tickets. Investigators stated Kempton was last seen alive in the early morning hours of Sept. 28, entering her apartment alone after a night out socializing with a friend. The autopsy found she was killed early that morning.
Physical evidence collected from the scene, 40-plus years later, “revealed a make DNA profile,” authorities said. The attorney general’s office stated the violent attack involved an attempted rape.
Authorities “used forensic genetic genealogy technology to identify the perpetrator through analysis of numerous DNA samples recovered from the scene in 1981,” the attorney general’s office stated. Lee was identified as the killer via “forensic genetic genealogy analysis, combined with additional evidence, which includes additional analysis completed in 2023.”
Evidence, the attorney general stated, includes vaginal smears and spermatozoa, which became critical in the case, as well as police reports, interviews with witnesses, photographs of the scene, and forensic analysis of blood, DNA and fingerprints.
Portsmouth police investigated the case for more than four decades, along with the murder of Tammy Little, who was found dead at age 20 in her apartment Oct. 19, 1982, also from massive head injuries.
Both Kempton and Little were Portsmouth Beauty School students and both lived in first-floor apartments, according to Seacoastonline archives. The cases were often linked together due to their similarities and coming a little more than a year apart.
Formella said Thursday the Little case remains under investigation.
“It is our hope what we’re announcing today will lead to additional information,” Formella said.
The attorney general’s report on the Kempton investigation states “there is no reasonable doubt that Ronney James Lee broke into Laura Kempton’s apartment and killed her before, during, or after he sexually assaulted her. The DNA evidence left at the scene demonstrates that Mr. Lee had sexual intercourse with Ms. Kempton at some point after her consensual sexual activity with [another man].”
The attorney general’s office announced if Lee were alive today, law enforcement “would seek alternative charges of first-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Laura Kempton before, after, or while engaged in the commission of, or while attempting to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault; and alternatively, for purposely causing Ms. Kempton’s death by striking her with a blunt object.”
“Hundreds of leads and potential suspects” were pursued by investigators before a break came in the case in 2022, according to authorities. Last year, Portsmouth police and the N.H. State Police Forensic Laboratory, the Maine State Police Forensic Laboratory, the Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit, and Identifinders International, used forensic genetic genealogy technology to identify the perpetrator through analysis of numerous DNA samples recovered from the scene in 1981.
“It is my hope that this conclusion and announcement will be the long-awaited first step in providing what closure the criminal justice system can provide for Laura Kempton’s family and community,” Formella said in a prepared statement. “The Portsmouth Police Department should be commended for its commitment and perseverance in seeking justice for Ms. Kempton and her family. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to the members of our office’s Cold Case Unit and all of our law enforcement partners that were involved in investigating and finally resolving this case.”
An investigative report covers the investigation from the discovery of Kempton’s body to the identification of Ronney James Lee.
Ron Grivois was the police officer who attempted to deliver the court summons to Kempton at 20 Chapel St., apartment 2 on Sept. 28, 1981, according to the attorney general’s report on the investigation. “He noticed that one of the panels on the wooden door to her apartment was missing and a piece of thin metal blocked most of the resulting hole in the door. Through the remaining opening in the door panel, he could see a body lying on the floor.”
The report describes a gruesome murder scene with Kempton’s naked body covered by a mattress and bedding and her ankles tied by a cord from an electric blanket.
Investigators worked in the apartment for several days.
A glass bottle with blood on it was found and analysis led investigators to believe it was the murder weapon, the report states. Investigators said a tip from a neighbor on the first floor led to authorities seizing a lightbulb as evidence as well.
The report also includes a long narrative about DNA samples and how police stuck with the case through multiple advancements in technology and ruled out certain potential suspects, based on vaginal smears and spermatozoa.
In 2016, the report states, “Portsmouth police Sgt. John Peracchi learned about a cold case homicide in Arizona that had been solved with the assistance of Colleen Fitzpatrick, a genealogist with a company called Identifinders International.” That was a key step toward the final conclusion in the report.
After several more steps in the investigation, in May 2022 Portsmouth police Detective Erik Widerstrom “was notified that a profile had been successfully obtained with the Identifinders International identifying the biological parents of the suspect.” Authorities said Lee was the only biological son of these parents.
Lee was born in 1960 and served in the U.S. Army, ending May 15, 1981, the attorney general’s reports states, adding he worked for MBI Security at Liberty Mutual in Portsmouth from June 1981 until August 1982. His mother had lived at 198 Rockhill Ave., which was Lee’s listed address at the time of his arrest in 1982 on an attempted theft charge. “Between July and September of 1983, he was linked to four residential burglaries and one commercial burglary,” the report states.
The report adds he pleaded guilty “to one of those offenses where he broke into an apartment on Austin Street in Portsmouth at around 2:30 a.m. on July 26, 1983, by breaking a window, reaching in, and unlocking it before crawling in. He also pleaded guilty to breaking into a residence on Dennett Street the night before, at around 11 p.m., where he stole a pocketbook and appeared to leave behind a package of cigarettes.
In 1987, the report states, Lee was convicted of charges stemming from a burglary in Keene that included the sexual assault of a woman. Lee was sentenced to the N.H. State Prison and was incarcerated from December 1987 to July 1990, the report states.
Formella called the announcement of the case’s resolution a “very important and somber” day and “truly bittersweet” for Kempton’s family. “The sense of relief and closure this type of news can bring also can reopen old wounds.”
The attorney general’s office provided a statement from the family of Laura Kempton.
“The Kempton family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the Portsmouth police department for solving Laura’s case. Their diligence and determination, along with extraordinary personal commitment over the past decades, have led to this moment for Laura.”
“The family would like to acknowledge Retired Captain John Peracchi, Portsmouth Police Department Investigative Division, and his team members past and present, who have worked tirelessly on Laura’s case. Their extraordinary efforts have led to this important moment today.”
“Many, many other hands have touched Laura’s file over the past forty-one years, and the family expresses our deepest gratitude to all who contributed.”
“The Kempton family would like to request privacy at this time as we process this information.”
Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said the Kempton family has always been investigators’ top priority.
“Most importantly we are today for Laura Kempton’s family,” Newport said at Thursday’s news conference. “Laura was a victim of an unspeakable act of violence.”
The Portsmouth police chief said Kempton’s family remembers her as a “vibrant, outgoing” woman with a “great sense of humor,” adding she is missed by many friends and family.
“The Portsmouth Police Department has never forgotten about Laura and other victims of unsolved homicide cases,” Newport said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.