PORTSMOUTH — The murder of Laura Kempton, who was found dead at age 23 nearly 42 years ago in her 20 Chapel St. apartment, is now listed as “solved” thanks to DNA evidence, authorities announced Thursday. But there will be no prosecution.

Ronney James Lee has been identified as the person who killed Kempton, according to N.H. Attorney General John Formella and city Police Chief Mark Newport. However, Lee, who was 21 at the time of the killing, died Feb. 9, 2005, at age 45 from acute cocaine intoxication, officials said. He had a history of breaking into apartments in Portsmouth, according to the report, which credited investigators and advances in genetic genealogy with solving the case.

