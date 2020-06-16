The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month has sparked a national discussion on race, policing and the use of force. Cities around the country are reviewing their use-of-force policies, and some have announced changes, such as banning chokeholds and other neck restraints.
Over the past few weeks, The Sentinel has asked 30 law-enforcement agencies that work in southwestern New Hampshire and southeastern Vermont to disclose their policies on the use of force by officers. The policies that have been provided are posted online at SentinelSource.com, as are the responses of the departments that withheld or redacted them.
Police officers sometimes have to use force to make arrests, defend themselves or protect others. That can range from grabbing someone’s wrist to a fatal shooting, depending on the circumstances.
The U.S. Supreme Court has held that an officer’s use of force must be “objectively reasonable” in light of the situation, and New Hampshire state law lays out some basic parameters for when force is justified. Departmental use-of-force policies build on those broad foundations, articulating more specific guidelines.
These policies can show whether a department has expressly banned or limited potentially risky tactics like neck restraints and shooting at moving vehicles. They may also indicate whether departments require officers to de-escalate situations when possible and whether they explicitly establish a duty to intervene when officers see colleagues using excessive force.
The Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit think tank, has recommended such steps as best practices, and they are among the immediate demands of groups advocating for police reform after Floyd’s death. (A Minneapolis officer was recorded kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes, ultimately killing him.)
Many of the local policies reviewed by The Sentinel include one or more of those provisions. Not all address neck restraints specifically, though local police officials say the technique is not used here.
The police chiefs in Chesterfield and Keene said that in responding to The Sentinel’s requests, they noticed their policies technically still allowed “chokeholds,” even though they’re not taught — what Keene Police Chief Steven Russo called “a hold-over from some previous time that we apparently kept missing in policy updates.” Both said they are updating the policies to change that.
As of Tuesday night, 19 police departments had provided their use-of-force policies to The Sentinel, a couple of them redacted to varying degrees. Six — Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Rindge and Stoddard — denied The Sentinel’s requests entirely, and several requests remained pending.
The officials who denied The Sentinel’s requests said the policies reveal law-enforcement techniques and procedures, and their release could allow suspects to “adjust their behaviors.” Some also said that disclosing such information could create a safety risk for officers or members of the public.
The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, a group convened by then-President Barack Obama, recommended in 2015 that use-of-force policies be “clear, concise, and openly available for public inspection.”
The police departments in many of the country’s largest cities post their full use-of-force policies online. Those and related policies typically describe specific techniques and weapons, and some, including Chicago, Phoenix and Philadelphia, detail the makes and calibers of the firearms their officers carry.
“Especially now, police departments should be eager to get these policies in the hands of the public, so citizens will know their police officers are acting reasonably,” said Justin Silverman, the executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition, a transparency advocacy group.
The Sentinel is making every use-of-force policy it has received available online at SentinelSource.com. The page also includes explanations from the police departments that declined to release their policies and will be updated as more respond.