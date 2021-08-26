CLAREMONT — Claremont man Jeff Ely fired several gunshots at a group of pedestrians near Sullivan Street in the hours before he barricaded himself in a warehouse during a standoff with police, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
The news was announced Wednesday as part of the findings of a months-long investigation into the March 31 incident, when police shot and killed 40-year-old Ely following a 5½-hour standoff.
State officials have determined New Hampshire state troopers acted lawfully when they fired about 40 shots at Ely, hitting him nine times, because they were “concerned about their safety” and the safety of residents in the surrounding neighborhood, Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said Wednesday.
During the announcement, Chase outlined the events leading up to Ely’s shooting, which he said started the morning of March 31 near a large storage, warehouse and industrial facility at 247 Sullivan St., where Ely had been staying.
Police received a first call from pedestrians in the area who said Ely was driving recklessly in the parking lot and — when confronted by a Claremont resident — said, “I’m done with this. I’ll kill them all.”
When police responded, Ely told them he was hearing voices in his brain that were “harassing him,” Chase said.
“Ely was agitated and confrontational and was experiencing delusions and paranoia,” Chase said.
After Ely refused a mental health evaluation, police left with plans to process an “involuntary emergency admission,” for Ely to address his mental health issues.
But before they could, police got another call from residents in the area who said he was driving recklessly in the parking lot of the facility again and that he had fired a shot at a group of pedestrians, missing them but hitting a nearby truck, according to Chase.
Police responded around 3 p.m., to find Ely inside the warehouse, refusing to put down the “AR-style weapon” he was carrying, according to Chase. For nearly six hours, police tried to negotiate with Ely, who would not pick up their calls, Chase said. The SWAT team also responded, and police had a mental health expert available on the phone if Ely decided to speak, Chase said.
“Officers believed he had difficulty distinguishing between their voices and voices in his head,” Chase said.
Around 4:30 p.m., Ely fired four shots inside the warehouse, recording the gunfire and posting the recording to Facebook.
Two hours after he fired the shots, around 6:50 p.m., the SWAT team brought in an armored truck with a battering ram to force open the door to the facility, Chase said. When they forced the door open around 7:50 p.m., Ely fired 10 to 15 gunshots, hitting the truck.
Through his open door, police could see Ely walking around, holding a rifle and ignoring police calls to drop his weapon, Chase said. When they saw him moving toward the open door, five troopers fired at Ely, hitting him multiple times. About 16 seconds after the initial gunfire, State Police Trooper Shane Larkin fired three more shots, hitting Ely again.
“Larkin said he saw Mr. Ely move and he was concerned he may be making a last stand and would shoot at the troopers,” Chase said. “It was reasonable for Trooper Larkin to conclude that he or others faced an imminent threat of deadly force from Mr. Ely during the second volley of gunfire.”
Using a drone, police determined Ely was dead. An autopsy later revealed he’d been shot nine times to the head, neck, torso and limbs, according to Chase. A toxicology test showed that he had methamphetamine, amphetamine and opioids in his system at the time.
When they searched the room in the facility where Ely was staying, police found six loaded guns and 343 rounds of ammunition stored around different parts of his room, leading troopers to believe he intentionally staged the firearms in case he had to “retreat further back into his shop,” Chase said.