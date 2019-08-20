BOSTON — Tuesday night presented the sort of opportunity the Red Sox can ill afford to decline.
The Rays were beaten at home by the Mariners. Boston had a chance to gain yet another game in the American League wild-card race by taking care of its own business against the Phillies.
That didn’t happen at Fenway Park in front of a sellout crowd. The Red Sox trailed by three runs before coming to bat for the first time and ultimately fell, 3-2, to Philadelphia.
The Phillies handed a 3-0 lead to Aaron Nola in the first inning and never lost it, as the National League Cy Young Award candidate from a season ago was just about at his best.
Two dreadful baserunning mistakes by Boston sealed this one in the bottom of the ninth. Xander Bogaerts blasted a leadoff double to left-center but was cut down attempting to take third base on a J.D. Martinez grounder to shortstop. Martinez’s pinch runner, Chris Owings, was doubled off first base on an infield liner by Andrew Benintendi that ultimately finished the Red Sox off.
Jackie Bradley Jr. was the only source of offense for Boston. Mitch Moreland’s leadoff single in the third was the first Red Sox hit and Bradley put Boston on the board by slamming a two-run homer to the home bullpen in right-center.
Nola was in command otherwise. He finished seven innings while allowing just four hits, issuing a lone walk and striking out seven.
The Red Sox found themselves in a 3-0 hole after just six batters. Brian Johnson issued a leadoff walk to Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper slashed a one-out double to the corner in left. Jean Segura’s two-run double off the Green Monster in left center and Kingery’s RBI single through the left side gave the Phillies their cushion.
Power prospect Dalbec slugging .561
Red Sox power-hitting prospect Bobby Dalbec, who earned a promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 3, is batting .333 with a .375 on-base percentage, .561 slugging percentage, .936 OPS, three homers, four doubles, seven RBIs and seven runs in 16 games.
He went 1-for-4 with a double in the PawSox’s 7-4 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday.
Dalbec — who Baseball America ranks No. 90 on its top 100 list — batted .234 with a .371 on-base percentage, .454 slugging percentage, .825 OPS, 20 homers, 15 doubles, two triples, 57 RBIs and 57 runs in 105 games for Double-A Portland to begin the season.
The 24-year-old’s batting average for balls in play (.278) at Portland was much lower than at any point during his minor league career. That indicates he had some bad luck and his average there should have been higher.
His strikeout rate also dropped from 37.1 percent in 29 games at Portland in 2018 to 25.1 percent in his 105 games there this season. He has a 20.0 percent strikeout rate in 15 games so far at Pawtucket.
Considering how well he’s swinging the bat, there’s a shot the Red Sox could promote him as a September call-up. He’s not on the 40-man roster yet. But he needs to be added by early November for protection from December’s Rule 5 Draft.
Shortstop prospect C.J. Chatham also recently received a promotion to Pawtucket.
The shortstop went 2-for-5 with a two-run double during the third inning and an RBI single in the ninth. Chatham is batting .314 with a .791 OPS, one homer, three doubles and six RBIs in eight games since his promotion.
SoxProspects.com ranks Chatham No. 9 in the system. MLB.com ranks him 10th.
The Red Sox selected both Chatham and Dalbec in the 2016 draft. Chatham was a second-round pick out of Florida Atlantic. Dalbec was a fourth-rounder out of Arizona.
Like with Dalbec, Boston needs to add Chatham to the 40-man roster by early November.