Name: Philip Jones
Age: 64
How long have you lived in Keene: 26 years
Family: wife June Jones, 3 grown daughters Chrissy Megan, & Jackie all who attended Keene schools K-12
Education: William Paterson University BA Marketing
Occupation: Independent Manufacturers Marketing and Sales Representative
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Bd of Directors-Pathways for Keene, Bd of Directors-Crime Stoppers, coached youth softball, basketball, and soccer teams, coached travel softball and AAU basketball teams, taught Sunday school 8 years at UCC Church, Chairman North Bridge Dedication Committee
Public/government service: 23 years Keene City Council, Chairman MSFI Committee, Chairman PLD Committee, Chairman Telecommunications Committee, Chairman Cable TV Committee, Chairman Cities for Climate Protection, Chairman Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory, member College/City Commission, member City Council Goals Committee (edited for length)
Why are you running for the Keene Board of Education, and what would be your priorities if elected?
One of the reasons I chose to move to Keene 26 years ago was because of its then highly rated education system. The Keene Economic Development Committee has a plan to entice more businesses and people to the Keene area. The number one tool you need to attract businesses and people to Keene is an excellent highly rated school system. You create a great school system by retaining and recruiting the best teachers, tutors and staff. You retain and recruit the best teachers, tutors and staff by offering a fair market value compensation package. The return on the investment is a great benefit for taxpayers.
Do you believe the district’s spending needs to be reduced? If so, please give some examples of the types of cuts you would endorse.
Every elected official should always be striving to reduce costs. Cutting programs is not the way to cut costs as it has a deleterious affect on the students. The best way to cut is via administrative costs. Joint purchasing agreements with the city, the college, and other local communities and school systems would create tremendous costs savings. Putting an end to the revolving door of continuing to rehire and retrain staff especially tutors would decrease the demands for use of administrative resources. A fair compensation for employees would eliminate those high administrative costs and allow for more productivity by the administrators. Feasibility studies should be used to compare the costs to some of the services performed in house to those services which can be outsourced. Another way to cut costs is to create a sharing program with the city or other school systems. All of these entities have equipment and services that are only used part time. A sharing contract for these important but less used services and equipment would truly help reduce costs.
Given the public pushback the board and district have received on moves such as changing school start times and moving to competency-based student assessments, do you feel there needs to be a different approach to involving the community in major decisions?
First of all, important issues such as these should not just be discussed as part of the school board agenda. I am a big believer in transparency. When important issues such as these come up for discussion, there should be special public hearings for this issue only which would allow the public to give input focused on the specific issue. We should also be looking at other school districts where this process has succeeded and those where it was not beneficial.
The Keene Education Association, a union, has raised concerns about workplace safety, amid reports of injuries to teachers. Should the district do more to address those concerns and, if so, what should that be?
I have read the Keene Board of Education Goals which were thoughtfully and well presented in 2017. I am disappointed that those goals make no mention of safety or violence prevention for both teachers and students. I have read the report of the state committee on school violence which was initiated by Senator Jay Kahn. I also have read the recommendations of the Department of Labor. Nobody should ever have to work in a situation where over 60 reports of violence are happening in one year. The school system needs to adopt and implement the six safety steps presented by the Department of Labor. The school district should also take a look at the resource officer program. Maybe some adjustments should be made to that position’s job description. Maybe we need to add additional part time resource offers to help cover the time spans when these incidents are more frequently happening. Maybe our approach to this issue should be more proactive and less reactive. Maybe we should be looking at other school systems who have successfully dealt with resolving this important issue.