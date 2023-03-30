20230401-LOC-Peterborough filer

The Peterborough Town House, as seen in 2021.

 Sentinel file photo by Caleb Symons

PETERBOROUGH — Residents will gather Tuesday evening for the town’s annual deliberative session, where voters can discuss and amend much of this year’s warrant ahead of voting next month.

Peterborough conducts its annual town meeting using elements from both traditional and official-ballot meeting styles.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.