PETERBOROUGH — Residents will gather Tuesday evening for the town’s annual deliberative session, where voters can discuss and amend much of this year’s warrant ahead of voting next month.
Peterborough conducts its annual town meeting using elements from both traditional and official-ballot meeting styles.
At Tuesday’s deliberative session, voters will consider warrant articles 3-18 in the upper hall of the town house at 7 p.m. Residents will elect officers and vote on those articles, plus zoning amendments, on May 9 at the Community Center at 25 Elm St. The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Other articles to be considered at the May 10 open session are the budget, if it fails at the polls, and petition articles put forth by residents. These include whether to create a pedestrian path for $201,000; an article pertaining to the age of appointed committee members; and whether to prohibit town government and annual business meetings from being scheduled between 5 and 8 p.m.
Budget proposal: $14,791,950. This is up $1,100,667, or about 8 percent, from the $13,691,283 voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to approve $131,000 for the Pay-As-You-Throw program, with this money to come from the Pay-As-You-Throw special revenue fund as opposed to taxation.
Whether to raise $764,700 for various capital reserve and expendable trust funds: $18,500 for the GIS capital reserve fund; $80,000 for the police department fleet management capital reserve fund; $210,000 for the fire department apparatus and equipment capital reserve fund; $1,200 for the winter operations expendable trust fund; $375,000 for the fleet management capital reserve fund; $65,000 for the recreation department equipment capital reserve fund; and $15,000 for the Adams Pool improvement capital reserve fund.
The town is also requesting $400,000 for the roadway system upgrades capital reserve fund.
There is also a request to establish, and put $5,000 into, a new upper hall expendable trust fund, with the money to come from the unrestricted fund balance as opposed to new taxation. This would provide funds for the repair and upkeep of the upper hall of the Peterborough Town House.
Voters are also being asked to create and approve $237,830 for a new bridges, culverts and dams expendable trust fund. This would come from the proceeds of unanticipated bridge aid the town accepted in December.
Another article would create a capital reserve fund to be known as the facilities and grounds capital reserve fund. This would be used for the repair, replacement and upkeep of existing facilities and buildings.
Per Article 11, the town would like to increase the compensation for elected supervisors of the checklist from $2,250 to $3,000 in a regular election year or $4,000 in an election year that includes state or federal elections. Another $1,000 would be added in a year when the voter-list purge occurs, which takes place every 10 years. According to the warrant, there are three elected supervisors of the checklist. The town would like to appropriate $5,250 for the fiscal year 2024 costs associated with this article.
Two other articles pertain to proposed compensation adjustments for the town clerk.
Voters will also be asked to establish a town forest on three parcels of land off Greenfield Road. The conservation commission would manage the property and the town forest wouldn’t be eligible for abolishment without a two-thirds vote at town meeting.
Articles 15 and 16 pertain to readopting the Optional Veterans Tax Credit and the All Veterans Tax Credit. All veterans, no matter where or how long they served, would receive $750 as an annual tax credit on residential property. If these articles do not pass, it will be reset to a $50 per-year minimum.
Article 17 asks voters to revise the South Peterborough tax increment finance district and greater downtown tax increment finance district. This would affect 18 parcels of land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.