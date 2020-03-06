Name: Peter Starkey
Age: 28
How long have you lived in Keene: 28
Family: Teresa Starkey, Fuller Teacher
Education: George Washington University
Occupation: Executive Director, Monadnock Peer Support
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Greater Keene Rotaract
Public/government service: Keene Board of Education
Why are you running for the Keene Board of Education, and what would be your priorities if elected?
I’m running because there are still significant issues facing our schools. Feelings amongst the faculty are at an all time low, special education costs are skyrocketing, rising issues of violence, higher rates of mental health and trauma, and we need to expand career and technical education opportunities for students to have all the opportunities possible. These are the issues I would hope to tackle.
Do you believe the district’s spending needs to be reduced? If so, please give some examples of the types of cuts you would endorse.
I believe the Keene School District needs to join the statewide effort to increase the state’s financial responsibility for providing an adequate education. This would not only lower the local property tax burden, but allow for increased resources to education students. I believe in making sound fiscal decisions, but we need to advocate more for our district and community in Concord.
Given the public pushback the board and district have received on moves such as changing school start times and moving to competency-based student assessments, do you feel there needs to be a different approach to involving the community in major decisions?
I believe in engaging the community in all major decision making, I was involved in numerous public hearings. However there is also something to say about staying informed and showing up. The district has used social media, email, newsletters, multiple websites, newspapers, public hearings, open houses etc. etc. I believe that we need to investigate how to engage the community more so they actually participate, and feel that there opinions are heard. Too many public hearings have 5-10 people at most, so we need to see how to make engagement more effective.
The Keene Education Association, a union, has raised concerns about workplace safety, amid reports of injuries to teachers. Should the district do more to address those concerns and, if so, what should that be?
Yes, the district should be doing more to address these issues through trainings, adequate pay, and ensuring appropriate class sizes. Period.