Putin will stop at Ukraine has, as we say in Indiana, ‘another think coming,’ ” he said.
Pence also differed from his former boss on the issue of entitlement reform. Trump has vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare, but Pence said change is needed to reduce costs.
“I know there’s some in our party who don’t want to talk about Social Security and Medicare, and I understand the politics of that, but I think we have a moral obligation to lead,” Pence said.
He said he thinks there should be no change in benefits for those now retired or those who will do so over the next 25 years, but that long-term reforms are needed to ensure the stability of Social Security in the future.
He also pushed back on criticism from Trump and some of the former president’s followers who contended Pence could have rejected state election results on Jan. 6, 2021, the day rioters tried to take over the U.S. Capitol.
Pence said the Constitution is clear that elections are conducted and certified at the state level and that his only role that day was to open and count Electoral College votes.
“I know our former president said I had the right to overturn our election, but Donald Trump is wrong,” Pence said.
In a brief meeting with reporters after his speech, Pence addressed criticism he has taken over a joke he made about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking time off after he and his husband adopted newborn twins.
Pence said Saturday: “Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression.”
In defending the comment after the banquet, Pence stressed that he was joking.
“The only thing I can figure is that Pete Buttigieg not only can’t do his job, but he can’t take a joke,” Pence said.
Pence said he and his family are considering him making a presidential bid to help with a number of difficult problems.
“I just think this is a very challenging time in the life of our nation,” he said. “We face record debt, we see Russian aggression in Eastern Europe, China’s menacing behavior in the Asia Pacific, we see inflation at a 40-year high, parents and families feeling like their values are under steady assault.”
He touted his experience as vice president, Indiana governor and as a congressman.
“We’re trying to determine whether this is a moment for us to offer that experience to the American people to help bring our country back,” Pence said.
Before Pence’s speech, Keene resident Juliana Bergeron, New Hampshire GOP national committeewoman, criticized the Democratic National Committee’s decision, at President Joe Biden’s urging, not to hold the first 2024 Democratic presidential primary in the Granite State.
“I think we should let President Biden and the Democratic National Committeemen know how we feel about that,” she said. “We have vowed to keep the first-in-the-nation primary, and perhaps this is the only thing that Republicans and Democrats in our state can agree upon.”
