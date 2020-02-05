PORTSMOUTH — Vice President Michael Pence is scheduled to be in Portsmouth Monday to accept an endorsement from the New England Police Benevolent Association, announced NEPBA Executive Director Jerry Flynn.
Pence is expected to accept the New England-wide police union’s endorsement of Donald Trump for president, at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel, with hundreds of police officers in attendance, Flynn said. The 250 Market St. hotel is the same location where the NEPBA endorsed then-candidate Trump four years ago, reminded NEPBA Executive Assistant Dan Strange.
Flynn, a Hampton resident, said the police union was the first labor union in the country to endorse Trump for president. He said the 200 to 300 officers expected to attend Monday’s endorsement event will be from all the New England states and plan to attend a re-election rally for Trump in Manchester later that evening.
“He has fulfilled his promises to us,” said Flynn. “He is an advocate for law enforcement and the prior administration was anti-police. President Trump and Vice President Pence are real stalwarts for law enforcement.”
The New England Police Benevolent Association is chartered in all of the New England states and represents police officers and police support staff.
— Portsmouth Herald