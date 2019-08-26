FOXBORO, Mass. — Josh Gordon is one step closer to playing in the Patriots regular-season opener.
The veteran wide receiver was in full pads, a jersey and a helmet at the start of Sunday’s practice. This likely signals that Gordon has passed his physical and is coming off the non-football injury list. When the transaction becomes official, the 28-year-old will be on the Patriots active roster and be eligible to play in Thursday’s preseason finale.
Gordon was reinstated by the NFL on Aug. 16. It’s a conditional reinstatement, which means he needs to abide by the rules set forth from the league. Gordon was suspended due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.