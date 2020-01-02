New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung’s cocaine case in New Hampshire could be resolved in the next few weeks, according to a recent court filing.
Chung, indicted in August on a felony charge of possession of cocaine, pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment. A court in October agreed to postpone his case.
According to a motion filed Friday by Chung’s attorneys and approved by a Belknap Superior Court judge, “The parties are actively engaged in negotiations regarding a possible resolution of this case and anticipate the case is likely to be resolved within a matter of weeks.”
The case originated when police were called to Chung’s home in Meredith, N.H., in June for a “call for service” and obtained evidence that led to the cocaine charge, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a previous statement.
A grand jury returned an indictment against the Patriots player on Aug. 8, which states Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine” in Meredith. The indictment added that Chung “committed the above act knowingly.” Cocaine possession is a Class B felony and carries a potential prison term of up to seven years.
Since the indictment, Chung has been restricted from possessing firearms and drinking alcohol excessively, per his bail agreement.
A spokesman for the Patriots said he was unable to comment. Livernois’ office and a representative for Chung also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Chung, who was not suspended by the NFL or the team, played in 13 games during the regular season.