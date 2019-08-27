BOSTON — Patriots safety Patrick Chung said he’s only willing to talk football after pleading not guilty and waiving his arraignment Wednesday in New Hampshire on a cocaine charge.
“I’m here to talk about the Giants,” Chung said after practice Monday. “My mindset is all the same. I’m just here to play football, get better and take it week by week.” The Patriots are set to play the New York Giants at home Thursday in the final preseason game.
Chung is due back in court Nov. 8 in Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, N.H. That day is a Friday and it is not clear if Chung will be required to appear at the scheduled “dispositional conference.”
But, according to the team’s official schedule, that is a bye week for the Patriots with no game set for that weekend.
Chung was indicted earlier this month in New Hampshire on a felony charge of possession of cocaine. Under his bail agreement he cannot possess any firearms or drink “excessive alcohol.”
Police were called to Chung’s home in Meredith, N.H., near Lake Winnipesaukee on June 25, according to a statement released by Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois. During the course of the investigation, police obtained evidence that led to the charges being filed, officials said. Chung was not arrested on June 25. Police went to the home for a “call for service.”
The information from the search was then forwarded to the Belknap County Attorney’s Office, which made the decision to proceed with the case. The grand jury returned its indictment on Aug. 8.
According to the indictment, Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine” in Meredith. The indictment added that Chung “committed the above act knowingly.” Cocaine possession is a Class B felony and carries a potential prison term of up to seven years.
In a statement, the Patriots have said they were “aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung” and the team “will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
Chung, 32, was at practice Sunday in full pads after being held out of all the preseason games as he recovers from a broken arm he sustained in the Super Bowl.
Chung said he wasn’t sure if he’ll play Thursday, or if he’ll be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
