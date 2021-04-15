Parenting in a pandemic: These resources can help

Over the past five months, The Sentinel's Pandemic Parenting series has explored how gaps in child care access and affordability have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how groups throughout the Monadnock Region are working together to tackle these challenges.
As part of this ongoing reporting effort, The Sentinel created this page to help parents and caregivers find resources to help them navigate the unique circumstances of caring for kids during a public health crisis.
If you have suggestions for additional resources that should be on this list, please email Sentinel staff writer Jack Rooney at jrooney@keenesentinel.com.
Child care and activities
A nonprofit working farm and educational center at 242 Chesterfield Road in Keene, Stonewall Farm has numerous activities for families. Among them is Outdoor Enrichment and Educational Support at Stonewall Farm. Little ones spend much of their time outside in this program that combines seasonal activities with dedicated time for remote learning. The program is open to students in kindergarten through 5th grade, and families can sign up for five days a week, three days a week or "drop-in" days. Contact Stonewall Farm at 357-7278 to learn more. Also at Stonewall Farm is Spring Nature Play Group with Parent and Child, for caregivers and children from infancy to age 6. This play group is offered Fridays, 9:30-11 a.m., through May 15. Hosted by Monadnock Family Services and funded by the Monadnock United Way. Call 802-387-0488 to sign up.
Offers a variety of programs and summer camps. Financial assistance available. Visit keeneymca.org or call 352-6002. Among the Y's offerings is its Academic Support and Enrichment Program at Keene Family YMCA. Launched to help families adapt to remote and hybrid learning, this program provides daytime care for students in kindergarten through 5th grade with enrichment programming and scheduled time for remote schoolwork. For more information, contact School-Age Director Ashley Engelbrecht at aengelbrecht@keene-ymca.org or 283-5241.
Educational resources
This free online resource has courses, lessons and practice activities organized by subject and grade level, with content for studying math, science, humanities and reading/language arts. Access it at khanacademy.com.
The N.H. Department of Education has partnered with Schoolhouse.world to provide free online tutoring to Granite State high school students. The small-group tutoring sessions focus on math and SAT prep.
Anyone with a library card from Keene or Jaffrey can access live online tutoring through Brainfuse HelpNow, which offers video lessons, homework help and other study tools for all ages. Live coaches are available to help between 2 and 11 p.m. every day. Visit your local library website to find instructions for logging in.
Every Tuesday morning, the Peterborough Town Library hosts a storytime hour on Zoom for kids of all ages, which includes stories, songs and crafts. Email lbearce@PeterboroughNH.gov or alarue@PeterboroughNH.gov to receive a link to the Zoom meetings.
The Jaffrey Public Library's Code Club is now mobile with online coding activities from Prenda, and the library also has a compilation of no-tech coding activities you can do without a computer available on its website. Visit www.townofjaffrey.com/jaffrey-public-library to learn more.
This free website is a trove of interactive learning games for kids aged 2 to 8. The games focus on skills like reading, counting, problem-solving and understanding and expressing feelings. Visit pbskids.org to play.
With Encantos' Canticos website, you can download printable bilingual activity sheets that help support your preschooler's reading, writing, math and social-emotional learning skills. Encantos also offers printable activities for preschoolers and elementary school students on geography, language, history and culture through its site Tiny Travelers.
Parenting support resources
Better Beginnings Parent-Child Program
Three mornings a week, The Grapevine Family and Community Resource Center in Antrim hosts a group for parents and children up to 5 years old. While the children play and participate in enrichment activities with early childhood staff, the parents gather to discuss early learning, relationship building and other parenting topics in a supportive environment. The group is currently meeting outdoors during the COVID-19 crisis. Contact the center at 588-2620 or info@grapevinenh.org to register.
The River Center in Peterborough offers Zoom meetings twice a month for parents of tweens to share learning and support as their children make the developmental shift into adolescence. Some of the center's other virtual offerings include a mindfulness group for women and a "Tuesday Topics" series with sessions on everything from healthy eating to talking to kids about substance use. Find out more at rivercenter.us.
Relief Parenting Respite and Resource Center
Located in Hampton, this center's unique services include respite rooms where parents can get some sleep and onsite child care, but also resources that can be accessed virtually, such as online support groups for new parents and virtual consultations for parental burnout. Find out more at reliefparenting.com.
Facebook support
Monadnock Area Homeschooling Families
A private Facebook group for homeschooling parents in southwestern New Hampshire to share information, events and encouragement.
Monadnock Region Parenting Group
A private Facebook group for area parents and caregivers to connect and share advice.
Keene District Families - Creating Community
A private Facebook group created during the COVID-19 crisis for Keene families to discuss homeschooling, remote learning and school-related decisions.
Financial assistance
New Hampshire Child Care Scholarship or Child Care Development Fund Scholarship (CCDF)
Child care assistance available to income-eligible families. To see if you qualify, visit nh-connections.org/families/child-care-scholarship
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
Provides cash assistance to families with dependent children through a variety of programs. Call 271-9700.
Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
Medical assistance, including free health and dental coverage for children up to age 19, with eligibility based on household size and income. Visit dhhs.nh.gov/dfa/medical/children.htm or call 271-9700.
Southwestern Community Services
Assistance for fuel and electric costs is available, with eligibility based on income. For Cheshire County, call 352-7512.