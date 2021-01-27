Kayaks, canoes, swimsuits and sandals have been stowed away, with winter now in full swing in southern New England. While that warm-weather fun is on hold, there’s still plenty to do inside and outdoors throughout the region.
Outdoor exploration
One great local destination during the winter is Granite Gorge Ski Area in Keene is a great local destination during the winter. In addition to downhill skiing, there are trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. About nine miles of trails are groomed for those two activities, situated along the north side of Otter Brook “in the shadow of Pinnacle Mountain,” according to granitegorge.com, “in a cold hollow protected from the wind. There is also a half-mile or so lighted, machine-made snow loop that is perfect for nighttime adventure.
Cross-country skiing trail passes and passes for snowshoeing are available; equipment rentals are offered too. Maybe you’re interested in some laid-back fun. Granite Gorge also touts Cosmic Tubing down its trails. On weekends, the bright lights are replaced by neon lights and music.
Pats Peak is another prime snowtubing spot. Located in Henniker, it features a 600-foot-long descent for some weekend thrills. It’s open on Fridays (non-holidays), Saturdays and Sundays. Visit patspeak.com for more information.
The summer campground roads at Greenfield State Park become prime for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing once the cold weather arrives. And nearby Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey is great for such activity, too, with about 12 miles of trail on the lower slopes on Mt. Monadnock offering a variety of intermediate terrain. Check out Annett State Forest in Rindge as well. It’s got numerous trails and roads (that connect to a nearby trail network), in addition to a few ponds and marshes visitors can explore. Learn more about the activities offered through the New Hampshire State Park system at nhstateparks.org/activities.
There is just as much to do over the river in Vermont.
The Grafton Inn in Grafton, Vt. touts cross-country skiing and snowshoeing through trails that, according to graftoninnvermont.com, “deliver a dazzling display of peaceful and scenic sights.” There’s also tubing there, as well as fat bike trails. These off-road bicycles have wide, oversized tires designed for low ground pressure to allow riding on soft, unstable terrain such as snow… perfect for terrain throughout the Grafton Inn property and all over the southern Vermont region. The Inn offers equipment rentals for all of these winter activities.
Fat bike rentals and trails are also available at places including Stratton Mountain in Stratton Mountain, Vt., Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, and Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe.
Snowmobiling has long been a popular interest throughout the area. There are also several clubs snowmobiling enthusiasts can join. The volunteer-run Monadnock SnoMoles club (snomoles.org) maintains about 80 miles of trails throughout Jaffrey, Rindge, New Ipswich, Fitzwilliam and Troy. The Southern New Hampshire Snow Slickers (snowmobile-nh.com), based in Candia, owns 20 acres of land and is responsible for grooming and maintaining trails throughout the Bear Brook and Pawtuckaway state parks.
A more low-key endeavor… ice castles (icecastles.com/new-hampshire).
Clark Farm Road in North Woodstock, N.H. is transformed every December with this frozen attraction (one of four in North America). The ice castles are created with hundreds of thousands of icicles that are hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides and fountains.
Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel (dogslednh.com), based in Jefferson, N.H., offers dog sledding adventures from December through March. Tours range from introductory experiences to interactive clinics…
A 1.5-hour tour is an introductory dog sledding adventure open to those ages 2+. Participants are able to meet and greet the sled dogs, see where they live, and help their musher(s) prepare the doggies for the trail. Once everything is prepared and ready to go, it embarks on a 5-mile ride. The Mini Mush tour is similar to this but can accommodate more people.
The 3-hour tour, open to those ages 5+, is geared toward those who want additional ride and trail time. A meet-and-greet with the sled dogs is followed by a 12-mile ride. Then there’s the Musher for a Minute option. Open to those over 12 years old, it’s a crash course in the art of modern mushing and dog sledding. After learning the details of everything from preparing the dogs and sled to the mushing basics, participants hit the trail using a double-driver sled — with the assistance of a trained, experienced musher — for approximately 5 miles.
Keeping it indoors
Boardgames and puzzles are always a tried and true option for indoor fun.
Keene hobby shop, Toy City, is stocked with educational activities and puzzles as well as arts and crafts projects. Games there are widely popular too. Among them:
Pandemic — Players become disease-fighting specialists must treat disease hotspots while researching cures for each of four plagues.
Catan — This game requires players to build settlements, cities and roads on an island and work with whatever resources each island produces.
Forbidden Island — With this game, players must work together to keep an island from sinking while trying to collect treasures. As the water level rises, it gets more difficult and sacrifices must be made.
Ticket to Ride — Players need to collect train cars they’ll use to claim railway routes in North America. Other editions of this game take players out of North America, to locations in Europe, Nordic countries and the Netherlands.
Gloom — In this card game, each player has a family of five. According to Atlas Games, which manufactures this game, “Gloom is a sad and benighted place. The sky is gray, the tea is cold, and a new tragedy lies around every corner. Debt, disease, heartache and packs of rabid flesh-eating mice — just when it seems like things can't get any worse, they do.”
Whether indoors or out, it shouldn’t be too difficult to stay busy and entertained this winter season. So go ahead and explore!