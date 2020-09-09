Trick or Treat

How did summer come and go already? Suddenly, fall is upon us and not only are we rushing to get school shopping done, preparing our children to go back to school and bracing ourselves for yet another schedule change, it’s almost time for Halloween!
If you’d rather not bring your kids out and about or if your favorite event is cancelled, below are some ideas to help you, your family and friends celebrate together while adhering to social distancing guidelines…
Get together with some friends to do a drive-by Halloween costume parade. This would also be great for a child who has a birthday around Halloween. It’s a great way to get lots of extra use out of those Halloween costumes before it’s time to put them away.
A small outdoor, socially distanced get-together in a field, or a large backyard. It’s an easy, healthy way to catch up with friends and family without getting too close.
Have your children put their costumes on and invite their friends to a Zoom meeting. This would be a great way to make “gatherings” fun and exciting, while getting some face-to-face time with friends.
Netflix offers a way to have watch parties with friends. Try inviting them to watch some Halloween movies online together. Whether older children want to watch some scary movies, or even just Halloween-themed movies for younger children.
If you’re feeling motivated, put together some bags of candy or other Halloween-themed treats to drop off at friends’ or families’ doorsteps.
Even though our Halloween may be a little unpredictable this year, we do know that our children will want to celebrate in their own little ways — that includes the best part of Halloween (besides candy): dressing up! But, decisions, decisions… Choosing a costume can almost be a bigger job than putting one together! If you’re in need of some ideas, you’re in luck. Below you’ll find a nice list, for all different age groups:
Ages 0-3: This age is always fun because the costume is usually your choice. Fuzzy little animal costumes are always popular, and they are great when the weather is chilly. Skunks, dogs, cats, bears or even dinosaurs are great. Baby Yoda is likely to be a top choice this year. Cowboys and cowgirls, or even old ladies or old men, are adorable ideas too.
Ages 4-6: Mermaids, ninjas or robots are some nice, general costume ideas, or your child may be more specific and request Mario or Luigi, PJ Mask, Vampirina or other television characters.
Ages 7-10: Video games are popular in this age bracket, making Minecraft, Fortnite, Mario, Bendy, the Ink Machine and many other video game characters highly requested. Unicorns and fairies are popular ideas for girls and inflatable t-rex or Ghost Busters are popular for boys. And, everyone usually loves Star Wars.
Ages 11+: This age group tends to be very independent and the ideas can vary greatly from kid to kid. Some of the more popular ideas are the inflatable t-rex, Harry Potter characters, Star Wars, Wayne's World, Where’s Waldo, hippies, light-up stick figure outfits, fairies, skeletons, cats or pirates.
There are some costumes that remain popular in all age groups, including superheroes, witches, vampires, Disney princesses and different career costumes (doctor, construction worker, fireman, police officer, etc.).
Maybe you’re looking for some family costume ideas… try dressing like M&Ms, Minions, Mario characters, The Addams family, Star Wars, playing cards, characters from the Wizard of Oz — the options are endless.
Get creative! Though there are thousands of costumes available to purchase online and in stores, with social distancing guidelines and rules in place, we might find ourselves with more time on our hands — this could be the perfect time to get creative with costume ideas and DIY costumes together as a family. While buying an already-made costume is quick and easy, sometimes making one can be a little more satisfying and it's a great way to let children use their imagination and develop important problem-solving skills.
Locally, it’s hard to tell what this season will bring, in the midst of a pandemic, and what will be decided as far as the fate of trick-or-treating and all of our yearly fall and harvest festivals, but there is always apple picking and pumpkin carving to help celebrate the changing season. Maybe you’ll even get to enjoy a corn maze or a haunted house.
So far, there are a handful of events in the area tentatively scheduled and you can always check out monadnockcalendar.com as the time draws nearer to see if any new events have been posted in the coming weeks.
Here’s some nearby events that have been scheduled, but make sure to check their websites before you go, in case they have been postponed or cancelled, or to check out their social distancing guidelines…
The family-friendly Harvest Festival at Retreat Farm in Brattleboro (Oct. 3) offers music, food, entertainment and more. Learn more at retreatfarm.org.
The 22nd Annual Craft Festival on the Lake at the Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith (Oct. 3 and 4) will feature over 100 juried artisans, food and music. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free and leashed pets welcome. Learn more at castleberryfairs.com.
Bailey Meadows in Woodstock, Vt. will host the Apple and Crafts Fair and Food Truck Festival (Oct. 10) will include juried crafters ranging from pottery, art, clothes, jewelry and more, as well as specialty foods and entertainment. Find more information at woodstockvt.com.
The 11th Annual Big Buzz Chainsaw Carving Festival (Oct. 10-12) will be held at Jackson Gore Inn at Okemo in Ludlow, Vt. This is a family-friendly fall foliage event. Check out them out on Facebook — facebook.com/thebigbuzzchainsawcarvingfestival — for more information and updates.
Keene will host the Keene Pumpkin Festival (proposed for Oct. 24). Pumpkins carved by local children will line the downtown streets. For more information and updates, visit pumpkinfestival.org.