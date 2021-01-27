Tracking Mysteries

Do you ever wonder how animals move in the wild? What kind of clues should you look for while sleuthing for signs of animal activity? A tracking adventure can answer those questions and more!
Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center (BEEC) offers a tracking primer for families with children ages 6 to 12. Below is a list of suggested activities, helpful materials and recommended books (all compiled by BEEC).
Good Luck!
Materials you’ll need:
- Story and picture books about tracking
- Rulers, clipboards, pencils
- Outdoor clothing appropriate for the weather
- Container of cornmeal
- Safe place outside to play and explore (a yard, a park or even BEEC!)
Investigate and explore
There are many animals that live around us, but rarely do we see them. The art of tracking is learning to read a story from the signs they leave behind. What different clues do animals leave behind that let us know they were here? They can leave footprints, scat, signs of feeding, signs of shelter, remains such as feathers, fur, bones and more. Take a look at the story books to see all sorts of different tracks and signs you could find around your home and beyond.
There are four main track patterns: walking, waddling, hopping and bounding. Most mammals will move in one of the four patterns when traveling at a steady pace. All animals can move in a variety of ways, but if you follow their trail, you will find that they will mainly move in one of those four patterns. Look at a book with illustrations and descriptions of how animals move and create track patterns. Can you move in those four ways? Different animals have differently built bodies, so some will be harder than others for you to replicate. Get down on all fours in an open space and try to walk, waddle, hop and bound, just like the different animals!
Having learned some local mammal tracks and signs, you are now ready to head outdoors to see what you can find. Explore different environments to find a wider variety of animal signs. Possibilities include your backyard, a meadow, near a stream, around a pond, the woods, the edges and in between places.
Patterns and prints
Depending on the season, you’ll want to check in snow, mud, dirt or sand. When you find tracks, first notice the pattern the prints are in, showing how the animal moves. If you have a nice, clear print to look at, notice the details of shape, size, number of toes and number of claws/nails.
Become a tracking detective wherever you are and look for all of the other signs animals leave behind. How is the animal moving through the landscape? How is the animal interacting with its environment? Look high and low for the small and large signs of feeding, scat, shelter and remains. Expand your naturalist eye to look beyond mammals — you can include birds and insects where you can further embrace the mysteries of what you find and delve into deeper realms of tracking.
Note: Don’t forget to do tick checks while you are out exploring and do a full body tick check when you get home.
Create and play
Consider making a nature journal (or repurpose a notebook or pad of paper you already have) to record your observations.
Make your own tracking mystery…
Play hide and seek, with one person acting as the “animal” leaving signs like a trail of cornmeal, and the other going to find somewhere to hide and wait for the “tracker” who will follow the trail and find them.
The animal chooses a path through the landscape, leaving a pinch of cornmeal every five steps or so until they find a place to hide. Those hiding, be creative... maybe your animal moves from rock to rock, walks along a log, or goes under something. Create a story for the tracker to read along the way.
When the tracker hears the call, they follow the sign, looking for a small pile of cornmeal that is visible from one pile to the next, until they find the animal. Seekers notice how the animal is moving through the landscape — maybe it moves close to the trees or out in the open or has found a special place. Read the story the animal left for you.
When the tracker has found the animal, share the story of what you noticed, then trade roles. Be sure to share the amount of cornmeal so everyone can have a turn. Although, if you’re out in fresh, fluffy snow, you can forego the cornmeal and simply follow footprints instead. Then decide on a loud call that the animal can call out when they’re ready for the tracker to follow their trail.
Reflect and share
So, you’ve learned some local animal tracks and signs. What surprised you? Are there other animals that you’d like to learn about? What was an exciting discovery on your tracking adventures? What is still a mystery? How could you learn more to try and solve this mystery?
Suggested story and picture books
Here are some suggested story and picture books that can help along your tracking adventures…
A Warm Winter Tail (by Carrie A. Pearson)
Animal Tracks and Traces (by Mary Holland)
Around the Pond: Who’s Been Here? (by Lindsay Barrett George)
Been There Done That: Reading Animal Signs by Jen Funk Weber
Five Dog Night (by Eileen Christelow)
In the Snow: Who’s Been Here? (by Lindsay Barrett George)
In the Woods (by Lindsay Barrett George)
Owl Moon (by Jane Yolen)
Over and Under the Snow (by Kate Messner)
Skull Alphabet Book (by J. Pallota and R. Masiello)
Snowy Day (by Ezra Jack Keats)
Track that Scat! (Lisa Morlock)
Tracks in the Snow (Wong Herbert Yee)
Under the Snow (Melissa Stewart)
Wild Tracks (Jim Arnosky)
When It Starts to Snow (Phillis Gershator)
Whose Tracks are These? (J. Nail and H. Skudder)
If you have any questions when planning a tracking adventure, contact a BEEC naturalist via email at admin@beec.org. We will try to answer them!
Second Nature is submitted by the naturalists at Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center in West Brattleboro.