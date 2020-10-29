Tasty Table - Eating the Alphabet: R

Zesty and refreshing, this edition of Tasty Table features radishes and raspberries.
Radish
Although often overlooked, radishes are fun and zesty additions to any plate! They are a great source of fiber, vitamin C, folate and potassium, as well as riboflavin, vitamin B6, calcium, magnesium, copper and manganese. These micronutrients are essential to a healthy, well-balanced diet.
Plenty of fiber in a child’s diet can help regulate bowel movements and support a healthful weight. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect the body against a variety of diseases and supports a strong immune system, preparing children for cold and flu season. In addition, vitamin C can help keep teeth and gums healthy, which is very important for growing children. Potassium helps regulate heart rate and supports healthy blood pressure.
These are just some of the many nutritional benefits to reap when including radishes at the family dinner table. Radishes are a naturally bitter vegetable with a palatable crunch kids can enjoy! Try slicing them thin to create a milder flavor and keep the crunch. Cooking radishes can help de-intensify the flavor as well. In addition, getting kids to participate in the process can be an exciting way to encourage trying new foods! Using safe knife skills, older children can assist cutting with close supervision. And mixing can be a great way for children of all ages involved.
To learn more about all of the benefits radishes have to offer, visit nutritiondata.self.com/facts/vegetables-and-vegetable-products/2606/2#ixzz5ou8WSllh.
Raspberry
Raspberries are another great source of fiber and vitamin C, as well as manganese, vitamin K and magnesium. Fiber helps reduce blood cholesterol levels and constipation, and as with radishes, helps support a healthful weight. Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting and bone metabolism, while magnesium is vital in protein synthesis, muscle and nerve function. In addition to high levels of nutrients, raspberries are tart and sweet and an excellent snack, a great addition to breakfast, or to top off a healthy dessert.
Find more information about the greatness of raspberries by visiting nutritiondata.self.com/facts/fruits-and-fruit-juices/2053/2#ixzz5ouG6Hm6X.
Lauren Williams is a former dietetic intern at Keene State College.
Creamy Cucumber Radish Salad
This fresh, crisp, nutrient-packed recipe is pretty radishing!
(natashaskitchen.com/cucumber-radish-salad-recipe)
Ingredients
1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
20 radishes (2 bunches), trimmed and thinly sliced
1/2 cup chives or green onion (1 bunch), chopped
3/4 cup sour cream*
3/4 tsp sea salt (or to taste)
Instructions
In a medium salad bowl, combine sliced cucumbers, sliced radishes and chopped chives or green onion. Just before serving, add sour cream and salt. Stir to coat the salad in dressing.
*Regular sour cream gives the most original flavor, but for a low-fat version, use low-fat sour cream or a plain Greek yogurt.
Raspberry Chia Jam
This healthy berry chia jam recipe is vegan, gluten-free and has no added white sugar.
(yummymummykitchen.com/2018/06/chia-jam.html)
Ingredients
12 oz. fresh or frozen raspberries (about 3 cups)
3 Tbsp orange juice
3 Tbsp chia seeds
1 Tbsp maple syrup (optional)
Instructions
Place the berries and orange juice in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and use a wooden spoon to mash and help break down the berries (about 3 to 5 minutes). Once the berries have broken down, stir in the chia seeds. Remove from heat and transfer to a glass storage container. Let cool to room temperature. Sweeten to taste. Refrigerate until ready to eat. Refrigerate any uneaten portions.