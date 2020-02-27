Quinoa comes in many colors, such as black, yellow, red, and white. Each color has a slightly different texture and taste, making quinoa a fun addition to your meals.
Quinoa is a great source of both fiber and protein. Fiber helps to keep you full longer, and allows children to have consistent energy levels in and out of school. Protein helps muscles grow strong and stay strong, which is great for active kids in sports or on the playground. The protein in quinoa is a complete protein, which means that it contains all of the amino acids that the human body needs.
Another reason quinoa is a superstar food is that it is naturally free of gluten, wheat, soy, and dairy. There are no major allergens in quinoa, and it is considered a safe food for most people to consume without worrying about allergies!
Quinoa can be added to any salad or side dish to add whole grains to a meal or snack. Yellow and white quinoa is mild tasting and is versatile, while red and black quinoa is often hardier and earthier. If you have any picky eaters in the house, yellow or white quinoa might be the best place to start to introduce this food. Quinoa can be incorporated for breakfast instead of oatmeal, and may be used to replace rice in dishes like a stir-fry. Quinoa can also be tossed into summer slaws for added protein. Try adding a quinoa dish to your next summer barbeque for a yummy twist!
Quinoa Granola
Adapted from minimalistbaker.com/7-ingredient-quinoa-granola
Ingredients
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup uncooked white quinoa
- 2 cups raw almonds (roughly chopped)
- 1 Tbsp coconut sugar
- 1 pinch sea salt
- 3 1/2 Tbsp coconut oil
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 340 degrees F (171 C).
- Add oats, quinoa, almonds, coconut sugar, and salt to a large mixing bowl - stir to combine.
- To a small saucepan, add coconut oil and maple syrup. Warm over medium heat for 2-3 minutes, whisking frequently.
- Immediately pour over the dry ingredients and stir to combine until all oats and nuts are thoroughly coated. Arrange on a large baking sheet and spread into an even layer.
- Bake for 20 minutes. Then remove from oven and stir/toss the granola. Turn the pan and bake 5-10 minutes more. Watch carefully as to not burn. You'll know it's done when the granola is deep golden brown and very fragrant.
- Let cool completely before enjoying. Store leftovers in a sealed bag or container at room temperature for 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to 1 month.
Quince
The quince is a fruit that belongs to the same family as raspberries, strawberries, apples, pears, peaches, pears, plums, and figs. It can be cooked down to make delicious jams and jellies that are perfect for any summer picnic. Like many of the fruits in this family, the quince is rich in vitamin C as well as fiber. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, as well as an immunity booster. Fiber helps keep our gut and bellies happy and healthy!
Quince is an underrated fruit that is unique and wonderful with a variety of applications for cooking! It contains a large amount of pectin, which is an excellent thickening agent. If you look at the ingredient list of most jams and jellies, they will contain added pectin to act as a gelling agent. Many chefs recommend poaching quince over low heat for several hours to break down the astringent flavor. The quince can then be sliced and grilled to act as a perfect side dish at a summer family barbeque!
Vanilla Poached Quince
Adapted from davidlebovitz.com/vanilla-poached-quince-recipe/
Ingredients:
- 3 quince (about 2 pounds)
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 4 1/2 cups water
- 1/2 vanilla bean, split and the seeds scraped into the syrup
Instructions
- In a large non-reactive saucepan, bring the sugar, water, and the vanilla bean pod and seeds, to a boil.
- Peel and quarter the quince using a chef’s knife. With a paring knife, cut out the tough core and any bits of hard matter surrounding it. Take care, as the flesh is very hard (some people suggest poaching the quince with the cores, then remove them later, but I remove them). Cut the quince quarters in half or thirds, making 1-inch slices.
- Reduce heat to a simmer and add the quince slices to the syrup (they’ll begin to brown quickly once cut, so submerge them into the syrup as they’re sliced). Cover with a round of parchment paper, and simmer gently for about 1 ½ hours, or until they’re rosy and tender (poke them with a paring knife if you need to check.)
Once poached, the quince in their liquid will keep in the refrigerator for at least 5 days.