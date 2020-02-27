Hiya, Readers!
There is always something magical about March for me. Maybe it’s the rebirth of spring, especially the early signs; when we “spring forward” our clocks or the way tiny spears of green grass break through the recently frozen earth. Maybe it’s the sudden flocks of birds in the sky, bees building hives, and the budding trees that captivate me. But now that the days are longer and kids can’t wait to get outside after a long hibernation, how can we still encourage daily book reading? It’s not impossible to incorporate literacy with outdoor activities. Here are a few tips to keep those pages turning in beautiful weather:
- Muddy March! As the temperature slowly climbs upward, the hills of snow dwindle, the ground becomes soaked and things tend to get mucky. Any attempt to play outside results in a trail of soiled footprints and shoes or boots encased in thick dirt. Let’s be honest, when you’re a kid—mud is fun! Luckily, there are plenty of mud related books to spark a child’s interest from making mud pies to being a snail trainer.
- April showers bring sprouts. Gardening is a wonderful way to get the whole family involved in outdoor projects. Libraries and bookstores have several books for all ages that will inspire ideas and provide how-to information.
- There are numerous birds to observe in the region and books to help distinguish each species. Visit nature reserves, forests or your own backyard to begin a feather-finding adventure.
- Windy day? No problem! Select a book that has designs to build kites or other flying objects. The possibilities are endless with a book!
Until next month, take one day at a time with one book at time by utilizing terrific titles that encourage outdoor activities and reading too! As Albert Einstein ounce said, "Imagination will take you everywhere.”
Smiles,
Tabatha
MIRACLE MUD: Lena Blackburne and the Secret Mud That Changed Baseball
Written by David A Kelly, Illustrated by Oliver Dominquez
- ISBN: 0761380922
- Ages 8 to Adult
- Publisher: Millbrook, 32 Pages
Lena Blackburne passion was baseball. He watched the game, he played the game, and he coached the game. He loved everything about baseball, except the shiny and slick baseballs and the way players broke them in. During Lena’s playing career he had played 550 games, but it wasn’t until his “Secret Mud” that his name became a legendary part of baseball. Could there actually be a way more effective than spitting on them to solve the new ball problem and did Lena stumble upon the answer? A contributing part to baseball history and education, Miracle Mud is a must read for sports fans!
The Book of Gardening Projects for Kids: 101 Ways to Get Kids Outside, Dirty, and Having Fun by Whitney Cohen and John Fisher
- Available in Kindle or Paperback
- All ages
- 256 pages
Plan, grow and thrive. Get outdoors and design a play-friendly garden with different themes. Kids will love developing their “green thumb” utilizing the 101 activities available. Easy to follow guides and photos that will make planting any garden fun for kids. This is a must ready for anyone willing to get their hands dirty.
National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds of North America Written by Jon L. Dunn, Art by Jonathan Alderfer
- ISBN: 1426208286
- 576 Pages
This book is the perfect comprehensive guide to North American birds and their habitats complete with fantastic pictures, maps and species information.
Let's Go Outside!: Outdoor Activities and Projects to Get You and Your Kids Closer to Nature
Written by Jennifer Ward
- ISBN: 1590306988
- Ages 8 and up
- 144 Pages
Readers will welcome the family-friendly guide with 52 activities and ideas like spy games, shadow prints, wonders beneath the water, trash to treasure and more. This book is a boredom buster and will surely spark the imagination!