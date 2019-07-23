Tabatha’s Bag of Books, Chatters & Matters:

Hiya, Readers!
About 20 years ago, my husband, Joe, was in search of a career change; one that would not just motivate him but also inspire him to learn and to grow as a person. When he decided to embark on the journey to becoming a Medical Mobility Technician, he had no idea how much his “job” would change his life.
If you were to ask him today, Joe would say his job is more of a privilege than work. His current title is Senior Mobility Technician and he specializes in power wheelchair and scooter rehab and repair.
When a person requires medical mobility equipment, it’s Joe’s job to make sure the equipment meets the specific needs of the individual because one size doesn’t fit all. His clients are children and adults with long-term and short-term needs, but his goal is the same for everyone — to provide each client with the ability to stay mobile and safe.
“There is nothing more rewarding than to watch a child who may not have the ability to walk — to actually HAVE the ability to use a wheelchair to achieve independence,” said Joe. “I see ability in disability. I see possible in impossible.”
I wanted to share with our readers a bit about my husband’s work because I have had the opportunity to witness the impact his career has had on his life. He loves his job. He loves the people.
When selecting book titles with a focus on special needs, I can’t help but to think of my husband and his belief that “special needs” isn’t defined by what a person can’t do, but instead by what a person CAN do.
Of course, my husband isn’t an expert on physical, developmental, behavioral or sensory impaired special needs. He has merely spent the last 20 years being inspired by not only his clients, but their families. In our home, ‘inclusion” isn’t just a word, it’s a lifestyle.
Until next time, keep those pages turning.
Smiles,
Tabatha
Noah Chases the Wind
Written by Michelle Worthington, Illustrated by Joseph Cowman
ISBN: 160554356X
Reading Level: Ages 3 to 8
Publisher: Redleaf Lane, 32 pages
Noah is different. He just doesn’t ask a lot of questions — he sees, he hears, and he feels in ways a lot of people may not understand. Filled with wonderous illustrations, this book embraces the curious nature of children on the autism spectrum. A Moonbeam Silver Medal Children’s Book Award Winner.
Locked In: The Will to Survive and the Resolve to Live
Written by Victoria Arlen
ISBN: 1501174622
Publisher: Howard Books, 256 pages
Reading Level: Middle school and up
At 11 years old, Victoria Arlen contracted two rare diseases that left her in an enigmatic vegetative state. “Locked In” is a story of her miraculous journey of hope, determination and faith. From being a prisoner in her own body to finally breaking free — she shares her pain, her struggles and her will to live one step at a time.
“We are not DEFINED by our past, instead we are REFINED by our past. It’s what shapes us and allows us to become the strong people we are today.” – Victoria Arlen
Hello Goodbye Dog
Written by Maria Gianferrari, Illustrated by Patrice Barton
ISBN: 1626721777
Reading Level: Ages 4 to 9
Publisher: Roaring Brook Press, 40 pages
Zara’s dog Moose is a therapy dog and loves being with her. But dogs aren’t allowed at school. Moose isn’t about to let that stop him! Will his determination change the rules? A sweet story with delightful art that shows the bond between a little girl and her loyal therapy dog.