Hiya, Readers!
I’m a firm believer that raising a “reader” begins at home at a very young age. And it’s not just a developmental requirement that is taught by a teacher in a classroom setting. Children foster a connection; a natural passion for literacy when the necessary tools to achieve reading goals are within their reach.
As many of us are spending more time at home, how can we keep books essential and fun for school-aged children? Here’s a suggestion – let’s take a STAYCATION! Take a trip to the fair or go camping without ever leaving home. Get the entire family involved. Here are three ideas to inspire your next at-home adventure:
Fair time!
Dig out those holiday lights and string them up for a perfect fair-themed setting! Make a few games: use plastic cups stacked in pyramid and knock them over with a ball. Toss rolled socks into a bucket or for the older kiddos use paperclips and a jar. Design a large tic-tac-toe game using a blanket, tape for lines and then write X and O on paper plates as the game pieces. The winner of each game gets to select a book to read or share. To really add to the atmosphere, create a fun photo booth area for snapshots and have snacks and food found at a fair.
At-Home Camping!
Grab your sleeping bags and put up a tent to camp in your own yard or in your living room. If you don’t have a tent, there are always a few sets of sheets that could easily be used to fashion a fancy clubhouse. Don’t skimp, make the entire process realistic. Pack a bag; bring snacks, flashlights, water and other campout necessities. Share stories, play games and read books.
Imagination Nations!
How about a journey to another country? Italy perhaps? All it takes is a bit of research and a limitless imagination. Decorate to compliment the chosen country, dress up for the occasion, cook a traditional dish, learn a few words in the language spoken, watch a movie or listen to customary music. Challenge: use the internet to search for books that represent the chosen country.
We don’t have to travel to a tropical paradise to excite our kids. Sheet tents and paper flowers will make fond memories too! What ideas will you succeed and what books will be part of the journey? Until next time, here are two of my go-to staycation books that I’ll be using as I sail the sea with my grandsons – in a cardboard box right in my living room!
Smiles,
Tabatha
FIND THE CONSTELLATIONS
Written by H. A. Rey
ISBN: 054713178X
Ages 9 and up
72 Pages
Master the art of stargazing using sky charts to discover constellations, stars and planets. “Find the Constellations” will provide readers with hours of nighttime fun while learning about the wonders above! Perfect for backyard campouts!
THE KIDS’ MULTICULTURAL COOKBOOK
Written by Deanna F. Cook
ISBN: 0824968182
Ages 5 to 12
160 pages
Take a tour of 41 countries and enjoy a cultural collection of recipes, activities and games. Young chefs will enjoy educational facts while creating easy-to-follow dishes!