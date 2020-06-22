Hiya, Readers!
We have all been navigating through several months of social distancing, distance learning and/or working from home. It has been a challenging experience for many children. Let’s be honest, it has been challenging for adults too. I felt this was a perfect time to revisit a previous topic I had written about here a few years ago: handheld devices.
With the warmer weather finally hanging around, and when not attached to a phone, iPad, laptop or game console, kids will spend countless hours engaged in all kinds of outdoor activities. It is often difficult to structure time for reading when there are so many other interesting things available like YouTube or summertime recreation. Sure, some kids have a passion for books and prefer to get swept inside of a story instead of surfing the Internet or playing sports. But what about those reluctant readers? One of my suggestions for parents looking to encourage literacy over the summer is to have a “Reader’s Challenge Box” filled with fun reading challenges. Creating the box is simple:
Decorate an old shoe box or any other box that has a lid. Get creative and recycle things found right at home to spruce the box: wrapping paper, tissue paper, magazines, newspapers and mail advertisements. Then add cool embellishments.
Next, using index cards, write a challenge on each card with either a specific place to read a book or a way to read. Just one challenge per card. The “place” can be anywhere and even silly: under a tree, sitting in an empty bathtub or in the dark with a flashlight. The “way” to read may be standing on one foot, wearing a costume, sitting on a basketball – the options are only limited by your imagination. Book suggestions may also be included. It’s important to remember that you will need several books readily available for the challenges. Craft and recipe books are contenders too. I’ve included a few of my own summertime book favorites below as reading suggestions.
The goal is to reach inside the box at least three times a week over the summer, select a card and complete the challenge. If a challenge isn’t completed, the card goes back in box. At the end of the summer, the reader can tally how many cards are left in the box, minus them from the original amount entered in the box and celebrate how many challenges he/she survived!
Until next month – take each day one book at a time! Stay safe, stay healthy!
Smiles,
Tabatha
THE NIGHT BEFORE SUMMER VACATION
Written by Natasha Wing, Art by Julie Durrell
ISBN: 044842830X
Ages: 4 to 8
32 pages
A little girl’s anticipation builds as she and her family prepare for their vacation. Dad makes a checklist and the packing begins. Stuff like a bike, helmet, sunblock, hats and bathing suits are just some of the things that everyone stuffs in. Will they ever get on the road without leaving something behind? “The Night Before Summer Vacation” has the same rhyme style as "T'was the Night Before Christmas” and is filled with clever watercolor illustrations.
FIREFLIES IN THE NIGHT
Written by Judy Hawes, Illustrated by Ellen Alexander
ISBN: 0064451011
Ages: 4 to 8
32 pages
Stunning, rich illustrations adorn this factual and interesting narrative about fireflies. A girl, with the help of her grandfather, learns about the life of a firefly, how it glows and how people from the Caribbean to Japan have utilized fireflies as a source of light.
Other title suggestions:
ALWAYS NEVER YOURS, by Austin Siegemund-Broka & Emily Wibberly
CAMP SO-AND-SO, by Mary McCoy
THE SMELL OF OTHER PEOPLE’S HOUSES, by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock
THE TRUTH ABOUT FOREVER, by Sarah Dessen
ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus