Smiles for a Lifetime

Braces, brackets, retainers, wires, those tiny rubber bands… all were once the stuff of nightmares for adolescent and teen teeth. They were often uncomfortable and bulky, and for some, downright painful. Things have changed, however, with advancement in oral health treatment and technologies.
Keene Orthodontic Specialists, which has offices in Keene, Rindge and Brattleboro (Vt.), offers all levels of orthodontic care and services primarily for children and teens — from the initial consultation and development of a treatment plan to the fitting and adjustment of braces, Invisalign and retainers. All treatments are meant to contribute to strong dental health as well as self-confidence, and in a comfortable atmosphere. Historically, braces and other such oral health care has been met with reluctance.
“There are preconceived notions of orthodontics, from either the person’s own experiences or because of depictions of other people’s experiences,” said Dr. Lance Miller, an orthodontist and owner of Keene Orthodontic Specialists.
New techniques simplify much of the work involved with orthodontic care. For example, when a patient begins treatment, the traditional means of making dental impressions was via a mold. “Goopy” impression materials were placed inside the mouth to create a reproduction of the teeth and surrounding tissue. Today, Miller’s office uses an intraoral digital scanner (which he refers to as a “magic wand”) that takes full photos from every angle. From those images, a full 3D model can be made without even touching the teeth.
“The way we do things is a lot more patient-friendly now,” he said. “Technology has advanced pretty dramatically.”
Traditional metal braces remain the most common treatment because of their proven effectiveness. Although effective, they haven’t been known for their comfort. But now, with “advances in computer-assisted design and manufacturing,” Miller said braces are more comfortable than ever before and can be customized for the absolute best fit.
“These new materials also offer a much gentler force delivery,” he said, citing specifically how metal braces need to be tightened as treatment progresses and teeth are moved into alignment. Brackets are smaller, too, now, which allows patients to keep them cleaner and ultimately helps to improve oral hygiene.
Keene Orthodontics also offers ceramic braces, which are made of clear materials. This makes them less visible on teeth — for some patients, aesthetics is part of the treatment equation.
Invisible braces, such as Invisalign, are increasingly popular — they’re even available without going through an orthodontist. But according to Miller, who is an Invisalign Preferred Provider, do-it-yourself treatments are not recommended. He said it’s more beneficial to see an orthodontist, as they can assess the patient’s individual needs, provide an accurate diagnosis and establish the most effective treatment plan. Self-diagnosis in such areas as dental health doesn’t always meet the most effective end.
“An orthodontic specialist is absolutely the best place to receive orthodontic treatment,” Miller said. “It’s all we do. We’re highly trained in all aspects of care. We can help you understand the subtleties and details of your teeth and bite. It’s also important to have an orthodontist monitor your treatment and troubleshoot any issues. Our goal is for you to have a predictable and successful experience.”
And that overall experience for patients is among the top priorities at Keene Orthodontics. According to Miller, it’s crucial to help children and teens feel as comfortable and at-ease as possible when it comes to such dental treatment.
“Getting braces is a big deal, so we make sure our patients are relaxed and feel secure,” he said. “Orthodontist offices are more fun now. We [Keene Orthodontic Specialists] have an upbeat vibe and make it a fun environment.”
Making patients happy is another top priority at Keene Orthodontic Specialists.
“We’re here to help and give you or your child a beautiful smile for the rest of your life,” Miller said. “Fashion trends come and go, but a beautiful smile lasts a lifetime.”