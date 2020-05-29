Second Nature

Birds are capable of grand engineering feats. Just look at the variety of their nests. But are they engineers? Not in the way you might think. Just as birds know how to fly, they know how to build a nest without instructions or apprenticeship. It’s a matter of instinct. Caring for nestlings also comes naturally to birds but can be much harder for people who find them.
Each dawn in May, we hear the birds announce their place in the world with enthusiastic chorus. More quietly, and throughout the day, they go about the serious business of finding a place to make a nest, and then begin construction. There are many different locations birds choose to build their nests to provide protection from predators and the weather, including tree branches, the sides of cliffs, bushes, building ledges and on the ground, to name a few. There are also many types of materials birds use for nests. Most are made from a mix of sticks, plant fibers, grass and mud. Some birds also use spider webs, snake skins and soft materials, such as cattail down or animal fur.
Your family can help turn your yard into a good place to make a nest by providing fibers birds can use to weave or line them. Some of the most coveted nesting materials are yarn, strips of soft fabric, hair, wool and fur. Such fibers must be offered in short pieces, about three to six inches long, so birds and their nestlings can’t become tangled in them. You can also gather natural materials, including grasses, leaves, pine needles or feathers. Avoid using hair or fur that has been chemically treated (e.g. pet fur that has been treated for fleas) or grass clippings from chemically treated lawns. Also avoid dryer lint since it becomes compact and crumbly once wet.
These can be offered to your backyard birds in a number of ways. Suet feeders can be repurposed for spring by stuffing them with nest-building supplies. You can also use the plastic boxes that berries come in or mesh produce bags. Some people have hung wire whisks upside down in the trees and filled those with nest materials. You can use those things, or better yet, make the birds a “nesting nest.” This will give your children a better idea of what is involved in nest building.
Many birds that make cup-shaped nests begin by weaving a supporting structure. They then pile nesting fibers and binding material on this framework. As the materials pile up, they squat in the middle as if they were taking a bath. They push down with their bellies, kick with their feet and fan their wings. Then they turn part way around and do it again. This packs the fibers and forms the cup-shaped depression. The nest is then lined with fine materials that will hold the eggs and keep the nestlings snug and warm.
Since you will be making a “nesting nest,” you will use different materials than those used by most birds. Your family can talk about the qualities that good nest-building materials must have: the fibers must be long enough to weave and must be flexible enough to bend into the shape of your nest without breaking. Now, head out into the field to collect your materials. You can test any natural materials you find for length and flexibility. Next, twist your selections into a wreath. You can make it as big or small as you like. A loose, woven cross-hatching across the middle will complete your “nesting nest.” Now add your offerings for the birds. Yarn can be used to reinforce your nest, and yarn or twine can be used to hang it. Choose a spot where you often see birds, and a place where your family will be able to see it from a window. Keep an eye out for birds coming to harvest your offerings!
At any time during this busy breeding season of May and June you may find a baby bird on the ground. Here are a few tips on what to do if you find a baby bird: First, ask yourself, “Is this bird energetic and active? Can it hop and flutter?”
If the answer is yes, then likely it is a fledgling bird being carefully monitored by its parents who are following it about and feeding it. Watch from a distance and you will enjoy observing the interactions of parents and fledglings. Most species of birds, especially small birds, grow up very quickly, from hatching to fledging, within a couple of weeks. They are not usually capable fliers when they first leave the nest and may spend a couple of weeks fluttering and hopping while their parents continue to feed them. If you notice fledglings on the ground, do what you can to make sure neighborhood cats stay indoors.
If your answer is no, its feathers have not grown enough and it’s too young and helpless to hop or flutter – then there is a job for you to do: such birds can often be re-nested, even if you can’t find or reach the original nest. So it’s time to call your local wildlife rehabilitator for advice. Bonnyvale naturalist Patti Smith is a wildlife rehabilitator, licensed by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife to treat many species of injured and orphaned mammals. She can also help you find wildlife rehabilitators who are qualified to treat other animals that need care.
Here are some great children’s books about nesting time:
- Mama Built a Little Nest, by Jennifer Ward and Steve Jenkins (This is available as a read-aloud online.)
- A Nest is Noisy, by Dianna Hutts Aston and Sylvia Long (This is available as a read-aloud online.)
- Bird Builds a Nest, by Martin Jenkins & Richard Jones
