second nature

Nature is in a time of transition during September and October, with the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22. During the pandemic, we may feel overwhelmed with uncertainty, but the rhythms of nature can provide some grounding.
For many, the pandemic has led to an increase in the amount of time spent on screens with remote working and remote learning. Spending time outdoors is an excellent contrast to the increased time indoors and on the screens. Being outdoors provides physical activity, connects us to the natural world where we live, improves our mental health, lowers stress and strengthens our immune system.
Within the uncertainties of this time, let us embrace the predictable transitions in nature and see what it has to offer us. The broad leaves will be changing colors and falling to the ground. The warmth of the sun is waning. The abundance and beauty of autumn is accompanied by a “letting go and going within.” For some, this can be a time of feeling blue. Maybe what we need is a change in our point of view. Let’s step outside, as often as we can, and lie down and look.
Your special place outside
Go to your favorite, special place outside. Maybe this is in your backyard or somewhere along your favorite hiking trail. If it’s chilly, before you lie down, play a quick game to get the sillies going and warm up. Toe tag is played in pairs, ideally by two people of similar size who put their hands on each other’s shoulders and then both try to gently tag the others’ toes with their own toes. A lively jig ensues! If you’re all different sizes, then some playful squirrel tag — taking turns chasing each other around — will warm you up.
Lie down and look up
Now that the mind and body are alive and warm from dancing the toe tag or running like squirrels, lie down on your back and look up. Look near, look far, look high, look low. With this new perspective in a familiar place, you may discover things you had not noticed before. Look up into the branches of the trees. As you revisit this place and this perspective, you can notice how the leaves change. And as they fall, you may find a previously hidden world revealed.
Are there any active critters to observe? Stay still a while to wait and watch. Gray squirrels and blue jays are busy finding and hiding food for later in the winter. If you set out a few acorns or sunflower seeds a comfortable distance from where you lay, maybe you can watch where they stash them. A small flock of chickadees may move through the branches overhead doing their acrobatics as they perch on and hang from branches searching for spiders and insects.
Looking at the trees, can you tell the different species apart from each other? Notice how the leaves of different trees will change different colors, with the leaves of oak being brown, birch being yellow and maples being orange and red. As the trees lose their leaves, notice how different tree species have different shapes to their silhouette and different branching patterns; their bark has varying colors and textures. A white ash tree has a trunk with shallow furrowed braiding bark, with branches forming a triangular silhouette. A sugar maple tree has a trunk with deep vertical ridges that curl back to the sides and branches that form a round-topped silhouette.
Bird nests from the spring and summer will become visible before winter weathers them away. Is there a nest for you to try to identify? Where and how is it placed? What materials are used? How big is it? A robin builds a nest of grass and mud resting on top of a branch. A vireo builds a nest of bark strips, grass and spider webs hanging from the fork of a branch. Squirrels nest in the fork of a tree, building a large ball of sticks and leaves to keep them warm through the winter.
Lie down and look down
Now that you’ve taken in the great world above, it is time to roll over onto your tummy. Take a close look at a world of miniature. Imagine yourself the size of an ant and explore the world below. Look in between and under, exploring deep into the small spaces.
Insects are abundant for inquisitive eyes and accessible down on the ground. Insects have found different ways to survive the winter down on the ground. Some insects, including the praying mantis, lay eggs in the fall and the eggs wait for spring. Others overwinter in their larval stage, such as the wooly bear caterpillar. Some insects, such as the luna moth, spend the winter as a pupa safely wrapped up in their cocoon. Other insects hibernate (the ladybird beetle, among them) as adults. Can you find the different stages of insect life cycles right below you?
The deciduous trees will transform the ground with all of their fallen leaves. Who is hiding within the leaves? It is a game of hide and seek to see what you can find. Can you imagine soon becoming a frozen frogsicle? Wood frogs spend the winter buried under the leaves; their bodies will freeze and thaw with the winter temperatures. The thick layer of leaves will provide a warm blanket against the coming cold winter weather. Whatever you do find, be sure to tuck them back in where they are safe and warm.
Look again
Next time you head out to lie down and look, bring binoculars to look up and a magnifying lens to look down to see what more you can discover. Each time you revisit your special place, also take in your new perspectives of “high above and down close.” You may be surprised at the new discoveries you find and the connections to your life. Don’t stay inside. Keep going out to find what the natural world has to share with you to brighten your day.
Second Nature is submitted by the naturalists at Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center in West Brattleboro. Come take a walk on the trails, open to the public from sunrise to sunset. BEEC is a member supported non-profit organization. Visit BEEC.org for more information and current events.