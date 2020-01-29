February marks 11 years since I took the helm as editor of Parent Express. When I interviewed for the position, I was a stay-at-home mom of a 2-year-old looking for a part-time job.
Jim Rousmaniere, former Sentinel president, took a chance on me, looking beyond my lack of journalism experience, and I’m forever indebted. Parent Express was a perfect fit for me from the start and I’ve only grown fonder of it over the last decade.
Fast forward to now and so much has changed, with even more changes to come. By the time this issue hits the newsstand I will have moved on from The Keene Sentinel and left my position as special publications editor.
And so, this is my final editor’s note. Bear with me, please, while I use this opportunity to express my gratitude for what Parent Express has meant to me over the years.
I’m grateful to the many advertisers, writers, photographers, health and wellness professionals and community partners who have contributed to the success and longevity of Parent Express — it’s been serving the region for nearly 18 years now. Their informative content is what fills the pages and so many give material without compensation or hesitation, simply as a resource for families.
I’m grateful for my many co-workers at The Keene Sentinel in every department — advertising, digital and design, press crew, business administration, newsroom and circulation. They all have a hand in the production of Parent Express, from soup to nuts. I’m grateful to a management team that continues to see the value Parent Express brings to families in our community and is committed to keeping it a viable publication.
Lastly, I’m grateful to you, the reader, whose support has enabled me to chronicle my life as a parent in these columns, essentially making them a mother’s public journal, filled with entries of funny and touching tidbits. I’m grateful to have been able to share my experiences and hope they connected to your family’s challenges and triumphs.
One of the first graphic designers I worked with on Parent Express suggested “Sarah’s Sharing” as the name of my column and that is truly what it has been for me through the years. It’s not over by a long shot but thank you for sharing in my parenting journey thus far. It meant a lot to have you along for the ride.