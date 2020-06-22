Preventing the ‘Summer Slide’

After months of social distance learning, many kids (and parents!) are looking forward to summer. But even in more normal times, low-income kids, in particular, would be at risk of losing literacy skills and falling behind if they’re not regularly reading and writing during the summer months. This is known as “summer slide,” when low-income children typically fall two to three months behind their peers when they lack access to high-quality reading materials during the summer months.
Now, this is truer than ever, with libraries and summer learning programs shuttered for the foreseeable future. Low-income children are often at a disadvantage with distance learning, as they may lack access to high-speed internet or the devices and support they need to learn successfully. This means that the risk of summer slide leaving low-income kids behind is even greater than normal. So how can we ensure that all kids have access to books this summer?
The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has been inspiring a love of reading and writing all year round since 1998. Every summer, our Summer Readers program brings live storytelling by New Hampshire and Vermont authors, illustrators and storytellers, and two new books for each child to choose for summer camps, summer schools, meal sites, affordable housing communities and more places where kids spend time in the summer.
Our mission has always been to inspire a love of reading and writing with these experiences and new books for the low-income, at-risk and rural kids in New Hampshire and Vermont who need them most. Last summer, we gave away more than 20,000 new books to 10,000+ young readers! This year, our Summer Readers program is going to look a little different. Storytelling is likely to be virtual (you can find recordings of CLiF presenters sharing stories at clifonline.org/resources) for much, if not all, of the summer. But we’ll still be working with libraries, schools and many other programs to give away beautiful new books to our region’s most vulnerable kids.
Since COVID-19 shut down schools, libraries, afterschool programs and other places where kids normally spend time, CLiF has worked with homeless shelters, migrant programs, libraries, schools and meal programs to distribute books safely to the kids they serve. Since March, we’ve given away more than 10,000 new books to programs such as The Upper Valley Haven, Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter, as well as many schools and afterschool programs that sent home books with meals and learning materials. We’ve also sent home new books to children with incarcerated parents with personal notes their parents wrote to them. Access to books is one of the most important aspects of developing strong literacy skills – one of the greatest indicators of a child’s future success in school and beyond.
Locally, the CLiF Year of the Book grant program was awarded to Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Keene for the 2019-2020 school year. This program brought authors such as Sy Montgomery, Keene author Sandra Neil Wallace, Marty Kelley and Natalie Kinsey-Warnock to the school. The grant also provided new books for classrooms and the school library, as well as the Keene Public Library, and 10 new books for each student to choose.
Franklin School Librarian/Media Specialist Julie Odato says, “Even though they’re missing being at school, their CLiF books offer them a positive connection to learning and literacy while they have to stay home… CLiF has given us access to amazing literacy resources that were otherwise out of our reach.”
We’ll continue to provide new, high-quality books to the kids who need them most, regardless of what happens in the coming months. We want to ensure that all kids have access to books so they can keep learning and loving literature while out of school. Every child deserves access to reading materials that match their skills and interests, and to see themselves represented in the books they read. It’s more important now than ever to ensure low-income and at-risk kids have books that open doors to bright futures.
Erika Nichols-Frazer is a writer, editor, and the Communications Manager at the Children’s Literacy Foundation (clifonline.org). She has an MFA from the Bennington Writing Seminars. She won Noir Nation’s 2019 Golden Fedora Fiction Prize and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. She is currently editing an anthology of mental health recovery stories and working on a short story collection and a memoir. You can find her work and blog at nicholsfrazer.com.